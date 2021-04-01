Is Outriders free to play? Price and platforms explained

The Outriders release is here, and it’s one of the biggest game launches of the year so far.

The ambitious co-op RPG shooter is launching on several platforms, and has already drawn comparisons to live service games such as Destiny.

So with so many live service games now free-to-play, will Outriders also be going down the freemium route? We have all the details below…

Is Outriders free to play?

Sadly, no. Despite many comparisons, Outriders is not a live service, but a complete campaign at launch that also has an extensive endgame section. Therefore you’ll have to buy Outriders the old-fashioned way – we have all the prices and links below.

However, Outriders has been confirmed to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one for no extra cost. So if you’re already a subscriber to Xbox’s popular video game service, you can technically play Outriders for “free” as soon as it comes out on 1st April. However, it will not coming to the PC version of Game Pass.

Outriders Price and Platforms

Outrides will be available on the following platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. Developers People Can Fly have also confirmed that the game will offer a free next-gen upgrade, meaning those playing on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will get a free upgrade to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 respectively.

Outriders also supports cross-play – so you can play with your friends regardless of what platform they use.

The RRP for Outriders is £54.99 on consoles on both generations, though the PC version is available for a slightly lower price. Xbox Game Pass costs £7.99 a month, or £10.99 a month for the ultimate version.

How to order Outriders

The next-gen editions aren’t budging in the price department – but there are other Outriders deals available:

