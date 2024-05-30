It’s already available on Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and 4, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games store, but where do Nintendo owners sit with Warner Bros Games’ latest?

Is MultiVersus on Switch at launch?

Unfortunately, MultiVersus is not on Switch at launch.

The game was fully released on 28th May 2024, and is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games store.

It can even run on last-generation consoles including PS4 and Xbox One, but it is noticeably absent from Nintendo’s console.

MultiVersus also has full crossplay support, so it doesn’t matter if you own a PS5 and your friends have an Xbox, you’ll still be able to fight them in this over-the-top brawler online.

But what about Switch owners? Will they ever get a chance to play the game on their console?

Will MultiVersus come to Switch later?

As it stands, it is unlikely that MultiVersus will be released on Nintendo Switch at a later date. There are multiple reasons that this is looking like the probable outcome.

Firstly, back in 2021, before MultiVersus was released, a user on social media website X, formerly Twitter, asked Tony Huynh, the game’s director, if MultiVersus would ever come out on Nintendo’s console.

He replied: "I understand, it’s a hard decision for us not to launch on the Switch, but we have limited resources and had to pick where to use those resources in the short-term.

"We want to enable as many players as possible to play and enjoy our game."

Huynh’s comments could have been in relation to the Switch’s power limitations.

The full version of MultiVersus now uses Unreal Engine 5 to run (the beta previously used UE4), and so it is possible Warner Bros did not want to allocate extra resources to design a version of the game that the Switch was capable of handling.

Secondly, competition could be a factor here. This is speculative, but MultiVersus is a platform brawler seemingly inspired by Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which is one the most popular (and best) games on the Switch. There is a good chance that many players that already own Smash Bros are unlikely to move across to MultiVersus.

Lastly, MultiVersus has been released twice now - once in a beta period and the second as a full game - and both times, the Switch has been bypassed.

This leads us to conclude that a Nintendo release for MultiVersus is not in Warner Bros Games' plans at the moment. That might change once a new generation Switch console is released, but for that we’ll just have to wait and see.

What games like MultiVersus can you play on Switch?

Just because MultiVersus isn’t coming out on Switch anytime soon, that doesn’t mean owners can’t play other platform brawlers. Here are a few recommended ones available on Nintendo Switch.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Nintendo

The original and most popular platform brawler, Smash Bros is a staple title on the Switch and features many of Nintendo’s most beloved characters - such as Mario, Yoshi and Link - who duel it out on a variety of beautifully designed levels.

A mention must go to the soundtrack, which collects tunes from the likes of Super Mario Bros 3, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Donkey Kong Country.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla has a distinctive art style. Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s fighter is, like MultiVersus, free to play and boasts a cartoonish art style that makes it very distinctive. Brawlhalla is also known for its ever-growing list of characters and crossover events that includes Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio, WWE legend The Undertaker and Halo’s Master Chief.

A bonus here is that it’s available on mobile devices, as well as consoles and PC.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

All Star Brawl 2 Nickelodeon

If you’ve ever wanted to see SpongeBob SquarePants fight Jimmy Neutron, or Garfield take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Donatello, then Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 is the fighter for you.

It’ll bring back a wave of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the '90s and early '00s too.

