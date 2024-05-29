MultiVersus is a bonkers free-to-play brawler in the vein of Super Smash Bros that pits characters owned by Warner Bros against each other, which means The Iron Giant fighting Superman and Arya Stark taking on Harley Quinn is entirely possible. Yes, you read that right.

But as fun as these dream match-ups are, the real heart of the game will be in the multiplayer matches players will experience online.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a deep-dive into the nuts and bolts of how MultiVersus will work with regards to crossplay and cross-progression. After all, losing your progress is a gamer’s worst nightmare.

Is MultiVersus crossplay?

Yes, MultiVersus has full crossplay support on all platforms that the game is available on, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and 4 as well as PC, where the game can be downloaded via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

For players to access crossplay, they will need to have a Warner Bros Games account. If you are yet to create one, you can do so now.

Crossplay is optional, though, and so it will need to be enabled once you are in the game if you wish to play with other players on different platforms.

Doing this is simple. At the main menu, click settings and then online. Then, you will be presented with an option to enable crossplay.

Essentially, all of this means that if your friend is playing on an Xbox One in Japan and you’re in London on a PC, you can play MultiVersus together, which will always be impressive.

How does multiplayer work in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus. Player First Games, Warner Bros Games

There are several options when it comes to multiplayer in MultiVersus.

To start, there is the traditional 1v1 brawl, or if that is too tame, you can take on three other players in a 4v4 mode, which is often superbly chaotic.

Another mode is the more strategic 2v2 battles, which sees players pair together iconic characters for dream team fights. Batman alongside Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th teamed up with Joker.

The possibilities are wild, and with Warner Bros owning a hefty list of intellectual properties, we’d bet there are plenty more characters to come.

Lastly, there is a PvE mode that is designed to be played co-operatively with others or on your own.

Does MultiVersus have cross-progression?

Just like the game’s crossplay ability, MultiVersus also has a cross-progression feature.

With the game being on so many different platforms, it means players can drop their PS5 and pick up from where they left off on their Steam Deck when on the move.

As with crossplay, to enable this function, players will need to sign in to the game with their Warner Bros Games account details.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed on the game’s official website that any progress made after the open beta finished will not be carried over now it has officially released, as the game was offline during this period.

And that is everything you need to know about MultiVersus's multiplayer modes and crossplay. We’ll be covering the game following its launch, so check back regularly for new updates!

