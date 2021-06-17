How to find the graffiti covered wall in Fortnite (Week 2 Challenge)

Time has been going so fast lately that it felt like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was over in the blink of an eye. We now have all the alien-filled fun of Fortnite season 7 to contend with and while that has brought many changes to the game, one thing that continues is the Fortnite weekly challenges.

Advertisement

We have a whole load of them again this week and one of them will see you on the hunt for a graffiti-covered wall – others involve things like boarding a UFO and visiting various locations dotted around the map.

But when it comes to hunting for the walls that have been graffitied, here’s what you need to know to complete the challenge.

How to find the graffiti-covered wall in Fortnite

The above image shows the type of thing you are looking for at each of the locations. As mentioned, you can find a couple of these dotted around the map but as you only need to find one for the challenge this week, we have gone for the one that is located at Hyrdo 16.

So first we need to point you in the direction of Hydro 16 and the best way to do that is with a handy image that highlights the location – so here it is!

When you get there, make sure you are just outside of the Hydro Plant and that you can see the dam waterfall. From there, just move about until you spot the wall in question.

Once you find it, approach and then interact with it and that’s it. Your work here is done, the XP is yours and you can now move onto your next challenge!

Read more:

Want a refresher of what all the other challenges are this week? Here they are:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As for the Legendary challenges, they are:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.