After one really long wait, (the game was first announced in 2012 and it got its first trailer in 2013), Cyberpunk 2077 is finally with us.

But while many are refunding the game due to the glitches it’s suffered, some are playing it without too many issues with the PC and Xbox Series X running it fairly well – although neither are without issues.

So if you have the game and are keeping it, and it is great when it works, how long does it take to play it all?

How long does it take to complete Cyberpunk 2077?

The last game that CD Projekt Red made was The Witcher 3 and that was huge – so big in fact that a decision was made to make Cyberpunk 2077 smaller as the developers learned that there were many who never got around to even finishing it.

Just looking at the main story and missions and leaving side missions and collectables to one side for a moment, you are looking at around 30-40 hours depending on how easily distracted you are and how quickly you complete the missions.

But adding everything else in and you could easily be sinking 80 hours (or more) into it as there is a lot to do and find in the open world with more updates expected – once the core issue updates have been rolled out, that is.

