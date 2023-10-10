It now truly feels like the definitive Cyberpunk experience, but it’s a shame how long it has taken to get here. If you have completed the game then you may want to check out the Edgerunners anime, which takes place in the same world.

It goes without saying that there are minor spoilers ahead, but nothing that will reveal too much about the plot!

There are many, many missions awaiting you though, so wake up Samurai - we’ve got a city (or graphics card) to burn!

How many chapters are in Cyberpunk 2077?

The base version of Cyberpunk 2077 features 33 chapters across three acts and the Phantom Liberty DLC a further 21 chapters making for a total of 54 chapters.

Not all of these are playable in one play-through, however, as some are path-specific, you will need to go back and make different choices to experience everything in the game.

The main game has seven different endings, one of which is a secret and one unique to the Phantom Liberty DLC. They are all worth checking out, however, and should offer a good few extra hours of fun in Night City before your final goodbye (or your next play through).

Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 chapters and Phantom Liberty DLC

There are three acts in Cyberpunk 2077, and we’ve structured our list to reflect this.

Cyberpunk 2077 Prologue Missions

The Nomad, The Street Kid, The Corpo-Rat (Depending on which origin you choose) Practice Makes Perfect The Rescue

Cyberpunk 2077 Act One Missions

The Ripperdoc The Ride The Pickup The Information The Heist Love Like Fire

Cyberpunk 2077 Act Two Missions

Playing For Time Automatic Love The Space Inbetween Disasterpiece Double Life M'ap Tann Pelen I Walk The Line Never Fade Away Transmission Ghost Town Lightning Breaks Life During Wartime Down on the Street Gimme Danger Play it Safe Search And Destroy Nocturne OP55N1

Cyberpunk 2077 Act Three Missions

Nocturne Op551 is where you need to make a decision on how to finish the main storyline – some of which are only available after completing specific side-quests so be sure to check out our side-quest list to make sure you’re not missing out on what you need.

Nocturne Op551 Last Caress (The Devil path) Totalimmortal (The Devil path) For Whom the Bell Tolls (The Sun path) Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (The Sun path) We Gotta Live Together (The Star path) Forward to Death (The Star path) Belly of the Beast (The Star path) (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (secret ending) Changes (Temperance path from Phantom Liberty DLC)

Next, we have the Phantom Liberty DLC chapters. There are two available paths and we have a list for each.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Path A Missions

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get it Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I've Seen That Face Before Firestarter The Killing Moon

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Path B Missions

Dog Eat Dog Hole in the Sky Spider and the Fly Lucretia My Reflection The Damned Get it Together You Know My Name Birds With Broken Wings I've Seen That Face Before Firestarter Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos Somewhat Damaged Leave in Silence

And there you have it, all of the main chapters and missions in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty. But, like any good RPG, there are plenty of side-quests to delve into too.

Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 sidequests

Much of the meat of the game can be found in its many side quests and for the completionists out there, we’ve got all the side quests listed for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 act one side quests

Burning Desire Paid in Full The Gift The Gig The Gun The Highwayman The Prophet’s Song Beat on the Brat Psycho Killer Psycho Killer, Qu’est-ce Que C’est? Beat on the Brat: Kabuki

Cyberpunk 2077 act two side quests

A Day in The Life A Like Supreme Beat on the Brat: Pacifica Big in Japan Boat Drinks Both Sides, Now Coin Operated Boy Epistrophy Epistrophy: Badlands Epistrophy: North Oak Epistrophy: Northside Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado Epistrophy: The Glen Every Breath You Take Ezekiel Saw the Wheel Fool on The Hill Happy Together Heroes Holdin’ On Human Nature I Don’t Wanna Hear It I’ll Fly Away Imagine Killing In The Name Kold Mirage Losing My Religion Love Rollercoaster Machine Gun Meetings Along The Edge Off The Leash Poem of The Atoms Pyramid Song Queen Of The Highway Raymond Chandler Evening Rebel! Rebel! Send In The Clowns Sex on Wheels Shoot to Thrill Sinnerman Space Oddity Spellbound Stadium Love Stairway to Heaven Sweet Dreams Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution The Ballad of Buck Ravers The Ballad of Buck Ravers The Beast in Me The Beast in Me: Badlands The Beast in Me: City Center The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo The Beast in Me: The Big Race There Is a Light That Never Goes Out These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ They Won’t Go When I Go Tune Up Venus in Furs Violence War Pigs Epistrophy: Wellsprings Epistrophy: Coastview Ex-Factor Fortunate Son Full Disclosure I Fought The Law Beat on the Brat: Arroyo Blistering Love Chippin’ In Don’t Lose Your Mind Pisces The Hunt Dream On Riders On The Storm Following The River With A Little Help From My Friends Beat on the Brat: The Glen Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado Gun Music Bullets Only Pain Small Man, Big Mouth

Safe to say Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly keep you busy!

