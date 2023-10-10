Cyberpunk 2077 has had somewhat of a redemption arc since its initial release back in 2020, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by many who held off from playing it. For those new players (and old-timers), we have all the Cyberpunk 2077 missions with a full list of chapters and how many to expect.

The difference between what we have now and the launch version is staggering, with the game seeing massive improvements in gameplay and visual fidelity thanks to the Overdrive RTX update and the Phantom Liberty DLC and its accompanying 2.0 patch.

It now truly feels like the definitive Cyberpunk experience, but it’s a shame how long it has taken to get here. If you have completed the game then you may want to check out the Edgerunners anime, which takes place in the same world.

It goes without saying that there are minor spoilers ahead, but nothing that will reveal too much about the plot!

There are many, many missions awaiting you though, so wake up Samurai - we’ve got a city (or graphics card) to burn!

How many chapters are in Cyberpunk 2077?

The base version of Cyberpunk 2077 features 33 chapters across three acts and the Phantom Liberty DLC a further 21 chapters making for a total of 54 chapters.

Not all of these are playable in one play-through, however, as some are path-specific, you will need to go back and make different choices to experience everything in the game.

The main game has seven different endings, one of which is a secret and one unique to the Phantom Liberty DLC. They are all worth checking out, however, and should offer a good few extra hours of fun in Night City before your final goodbye (or your next play through).

Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 chapters and Phantom Liberty DLC

There are three acts in Cyberpunk 2077, and we’ve structured our list to reflect this.

Cyberpunk 2077 Prologue Missions

  1. The Nomad, The Street Kid, The Corpo-Rat (Depending on which origin you choose)
  2. Practice Makes Perfect
  3. The Rescue

Cyberpunk 2077 Act One Missions

  1. The Ripperdoc
  2. The Ride
  3. The Pickup
  4. The Information
  5. The Heist
  6. Love Like Fire

Cyberpunk 2077 Act Two Missions

  1. Playing For Time
  2. Automatic Love
  3. The Space Inbetween
  4. Disasterpiece
  5. Double Life
  6. M'ap Tann Pelen
  7. I Walk The Line
  8. Never Fade Away
  9. Transmission
  10. Ghost Town
  11. Lightning Breaks
  12. Life During Wartime
  13. Down on the Street
  14. Gimme Danger
  15. Play it Safe
  16. Search And Destroy
  17. Nocturne OP55N1

Cyberpunk 2077 Act Three Missions

Nocturne Op551 is where you need to make a decision on how to finish the main storyline – some of which are only available after completing specific side-quests so be sure to check out our side-quest list to make sure you’re not missing out on what you need.

  1. Nocturne Op551
  2. Last Caress (The Devil path)
  3. Totalimmortal (The Devil path)
  4. For Whom the Bell Tolls (The Sun path)
  5. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (The Sun path)
  6. We Gotta Live Together (The Star path)
  7. Forward to Death (The Star path)
  8. Belly of the Beast (The Star path)
  9. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper (secret ending)
  10. Changes (Temperance path from Phantom Liberty DLC)

Next, we have the Phantom Liberty DLC chapters. There are two available paths and we have a list for each.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Path A Missions

  1. Dog Eat Dog
  2. Hole in the Sky
  3. Spider and the Fly
  4. Lucretia My Reflection
  5. The Damned
  6. Get it Together
  7. You Know My Name
  8. Birds With Broken Wings
  9. I've Seen That Face Before
  10. Firestarter
  11. The Killing Moon

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Path B Missions

  1. Dog Eat Dog
  2. Hole in the Sky
  3. Spider and the Fly
  4. Lucretia My Reflection
  5. The Damned
  6. Get it Together
  7. You Know My Name
  8. Birds With Broken Wings
  9. I've Seen That Face Before
  10. Firestarter
  11. Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
  12. Somewhat Damaged
  13. Leave in Silence

And there you have it, all of the main chapters and missions in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty. But, like any good RPG, there are plenty of side-quests to delve into too.

Full list of Cyberpunk 2077 sidequests

Much of the meat of the game can be found in its many side quests and for the completionists out there, we’ve got all the side quests listed for you.

Cyberpunk 2077 act one side quests

  1. Burning Desire
  2. Paid in Full
  3. The Gift
  4. The Gig
  5. The Gun
  6. The Highwayman
  7. The Prophet’s Song
  8. Beat on the Brat
  9. Psycho Killer
  10. Psycho Killer, Qu’est-ce Que C’est?
  11. Beat on the Brat: Kabuki

Cyberpunk 2077 act two side quests

  1. A Day in The Life
  2. A Like Supreme
  3. Beat on the Brat: Pacifica
  4. Big in Japan
  5. Boat Drinks
  6. Both Sides, Now
  7. Coin Operated Boy
  8. Epistrophy
  9. Epistrophy: Badlands
  10. Epistrophy: North Oak
  11. Epistrophy: Northside
  12. Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado
  13. Epistrophy: The Glen
  14. Every Breath You Take
  15. Ezekiel Saw the Wheel
  16. Fool on The Hill
  17. Happy Together
  18. Heroes
  19. Holdin’ On
  20. Human Nature
  21. I Don’t Wanna Hear It
  22. I’ll Fly Away
  23. Imagine
  24. Killing In The Name
  25. Kold Mirage
  26. Losing My Religion
  27. Love Rollercoaster
  28. Machine Gun
  29. Meetings Along The Edge
  30. Off The Leash
  31. Poem of The Atoms
  32. Pyramid Song
  33. Queen Of The Highway
  34. Raymond Chandler Evening
  35. Rebel! Rebel!
  36. Send In The Clowns
  37. Sex on Wheels
  38. Shoot to Thrill
  39. Sinnerman
  40. Space Oddity
  41. Spellbound
  42. Stadium Love
  43. Stairway to Heaven
  44. Sweet Dreams
  45. Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution
  46. The Ballad of Buck Ravers
  48. The Beast in Me
  49. The Beast in Me: Badlands
  50. The Beast in Me: City Center
  51. The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo
  52. The Beast in Me: The Big Race
  53. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out
  54. These Boots Are Made For Walkin’
  55. They Won’t Go When I Go
  56. Tune Up
  57. Venus in Furs
  58. Violence
  59. War Pigs
  60. Epistrophy: Wellsprings
  61. Epistrophy: Coastview
  62. Ex-Factor
  63. Fortunate Son
  64. Full Disclosure
  65. I Fought The Law
  66. Beat on the Brat: Arroyo
  67. Blistering Love
  68. Chippin’ In
  69. Don’t Lose Your Mind
  70. Pisces
  71. The Hunt
  72. Dream On
  73. Riders On The Storm
  74. Following The River
  75. With A Little Help From My Friends
  76. Beat on the Brat: The Glen
  77. Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado
  78. Gun Music
  79. Bullets
  80. Only Pain
  81. Small Man, Big Mouth

Safe to say Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly keep you busy!

