How many endings does Cyberpunk 2077 have? How to get them all

We can finally play Cyberpunk 2077 and we now know that it will take around 30-40 hours to finish the main story.

However, finishing that story does not mean all gamers will see the same conclusion as there are multiple endings confirmed for the title.

So how many endings are there, and how do you get them? Be warned as, obviously, there are spoilers ahead from this point on.

How many endings does Cyberpunk 2077 have?

There are five possible main endings that you can experience in Cyberpunk 2077 and which one you get will depend on how you play the game. Multiple endings have been common in games for some time now and it was always expected that a game like this would have numerous ways to wrap things up.

But on top of those five, there are also two secret endings with the best one proving to be a bit of a challenge to get.

Thankfully, to experience all these endings, you do not have to play through the whole game over and over again – that would take quite some time. There are two things that you will need to remember though.

Firstly, make sure that you have completed all the main quests (especially Panam and Rogue) as missing them out will limit what endings you can get. Also, you will need to make sure that you create new save points when you reach the point of no return so you can replay that last section in different ways.

You will know when you are at that point but as a reminder, it’s when you walk into the restaurant before meeting with Hanako.

How to unlock all the Cyberpunk 2077 endings

Here is where the real spoilers start so be warned, if you want to complete the game and discover an ending for yourself, you will want to stop reading now. For everyone else, here they all are:

V allies with Arasaka Corporation

Self-explanatory this, V accepts the proposition from Hanako and sides with the corporation.

V kills himself

Once you have met with Misty, you can destroy all the pills and die in the process. If you want the speediest resolution then this is it.

V Leaves Night City

Panam’s or Rogue’s quests must be completed for this one which will see V leave the city with the Nomads, leaving Johnny Silverhand behind in cyberspace.

V stays in Night City

Alternatively, V can choose to stay in the city while Johnny remains in cyberspace. Panam’s or Rogue’s quests must be completed for this one too.

V ends up in Cyberspace

It’s not all a cyberspace ending for Johnny as it can actually be V that gets left there if you allow Silverhand to take over your body. Once again, make sure the Panam’s or Rogue quests are done if you want this ending.

The secret endings

There are two up for grabs and to get them, just delay in making a decision after talking to Misty and that will lead to Johnny telling you his plan to attack Arasaka Tower. If you attack it, all bets are off as if you die, you will get the bad ending with no checkpoints in place to give it another try – so be sure to create a manual save just before Johnny tells you the plan.

The good ending here will end in a victory at the Tower but be warned, the fight is not easy and will prove to be quite the challenge.

