Depending on whether you unlock it or not, it can certainly affect how long it takes to beat Silksong, as double jumping isn’t strictly necessary to complete the game.

If you’re wondering how to get the double jump, though, you’re probably well past the Bell Beast, unless you are confused as to why you haven’t come across it yet.

As for that double jump, read on to find out how to unlock the Faydown Cloak in Hollow Knight: Silksong!

How to get double jump in Hollow Knight: Silksong

Getting double jump, also known as the Faydown Cloak, isn’t exactly easy, but it’s a requirement if you want to get all but the most rudimentary of Silksong endings.

First, you have to make your way to Mount Fey, which is found left of The Slab and can be accessed by taking the path to the left in the Bellway.

Make sure you have unlocked the Clawling grappling hook, as otherwise, you won’t be able to make it.

The Faydown Cloak is found at the summit of Mount Fey.

As Mount Fey takes place in an extremely cold environment, you will want to unlock as many mask Shards as possible, so that you can afford to take some damage. In cold environments, you begin to take damage after around 15 seconds after leaving the warmth.

Unfortunately, there are few rest spots, so you can lose a huge amount of progress if you’re not careful.

The task of reaching the summit is by no means easy, and requires you to use Hornet’s Dash, Harpoon, Glide and Wall Jump abilities. But just make sure you keep going up.

There are too many steps to the perilous path to note here, but fortunately, Perfect Score has a great YouTube video detailing the feat. They almost make it look easy!

Good luck! You'll certainly need it...

