How long is Hollow Knight: Silksong? Length and time to beat

An average playthrough of Hollow Knight: Silksong will take roughly 20-25 hours to beat.

Naturally, if you're particularly speedy, you can probably trim a couple of hours off and finish it in less than 20 hours – the opposite is true if you play at a more leisurely pace.

Interestingly, this is a few hours less than the first Hollow Knight game, and it's even shorter once you consider 100 per cent completion.

A completionist run of Silksong will probably take you 30 or so hours, or up to 40 if you're taking your time. This is in comparison to the potentially 60+ hours it takes to complete Hollow Knight.

How many areas are there in Hollow Knight: Silksong?

There are 29 areas to explore in total in Hollow Knight: Silksong – here is a full list:

Moss Grotto The Marrow Bellhart Deep Docks Far Fields The Abyss Hunter's March Greymoor Sinner's Road Verdania Bilewater Putrified Ducts Whispering Vaults Memorium Choral Chambers High Halls Cogwork Core The Cradle Whiteward Underworks Wisp Thicket Grand Gate The Slab Mount Fay Sands of Karak Blasted Steps Shellwood Wormways Weavenest Atla

Some of these are huge areas that have plenty of nooks and crannies to explore, while others are smaller areas that you'll probably only take a few minutes to pass through.

It should be noted that this isn't an order guide, but simply a list of areas so you know which ones you've not been to yet – we don't recommend progressing through the game in this order.

