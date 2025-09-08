How long is Hollow Knight: Silksong and how many areas are there?
Silklong?
It may have taken eight years to make, but how long does Hollow Knight: Silksong take to beat?
Developer Team Cherry has admitted that the game's long development time is in part due to how much fun the team was having adding in new content, so has that been reflected in its playtime?
With players now having already finished the game, how long is Silksong and how many total areas are there to complete?
How long is Hollow Knight: Silksong? Length and time to beat
An average playthrough of Hollow Knight: Silksong will take roughly 20-25 hours to beat.
Naturally, if you're particularly speedy, you can probably trim a couple of hours off and finish it in less than 20 hours – the opposite is true if you play at a more leisurely pace.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Interestingly, this is a few hours less than the first Hollow Knight game, and it's even shorter once you consider 100 per cent completion.
A completionist run of Silksong will probably take you 30 or so hours, or up to 40 if you're taking your time. This is in comparison to the potentially 60+ hours it takes to complete Hollow Knight.
How many areas are there in Hollow Knight: Silksong?
There are 29 areas to explore in total in Hollow Knight: Silksong – here is a full list:
- Moss Grotto
- The Marrow
- Bellhart
- Deep Docks
- Far Fields
- The Abyss
- Hunter's March
- Greymoor
- Sinner's Road
- Verdania
- Bilewater
- Putrified Ducts
- Whispering Vaults
- Memorium
- Choral Chambers
- High Halls
- Cogwork Core
- The Cradle
- Whiteward
- Underworks
- Wisp Thicket
- Grand Gate
- The Slab
- Mount Fay
- Sands of Karak
- Blasted Steps
- Shellwood
- Wormways
- Weavenest Atla
Some of these are huge areas that have plenty of nooks and crannies to explore, while others are smaller areas that you'll probably only take a few minutes to pass through.
It should be noted that this isn't an order guide, but simply a list of areas so you know which ones you've not been to yet – we don't recommend progressing through the game in this order.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.