Harry Potter Wizards Unite game to be shut down by Niantic

Niantic has announced that it will be shutting down Harry Potter: Wizards Unite next month.

Fans of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World will be disappointed to learn that the augmented reality mobile game will no longer be available to purchase for Android and iOS devices from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Galaxy Store as of 6th December 2021.

Additionally, in-game purchases will also no longer be available from this same date.

Following this, the entire game of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be shut down on 31st January 2022.

The news was announced on the game’s own website on Tuesday 2nd November.

In a statement, the developers announced: “When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods.

“Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable.

“During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity.”

The game’s website also confirms that players will be able to enjoy multiple new events in the game’s final months.

In November, fans can take part in a Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event, a Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event, and a two-part Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event.

Meanwhile, December will offer Bellatrix Lestrange and Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Events, a Horcrux Hunt event, a two-part Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event and a Holiday Event.

Further details will be released about what will be on offer for the game’s final month in January.

Meanwhile, Niantic seems to be shifting its focus onto Pikmin Bloom, another augmented reality game based on a famous franchise.

In addition to the closure of the Wizards Unite game, the website’s community forum and its social media channels for the game will also be shut down on the same date.

While we are sure this is sad news for Harry Potter fans, there is still much to enjoy from the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts 3 on the way, which revealed its title in September.

The entire Harry Potter film series is also available to watch – here’s how to view the Harry Potter films in order.

