Pikmin Bloom release date: UK & USA launch, and how to download new Niantic game

The Pikmin Bloom release date has arrived, at least in some countries, and Niantic’s new game is taking its first tentative steps into the world.

Niantic, of course, is best known for its work on the Pokémon franchise. The release of Pokémon Go back in 2016 was a game-changer for the mobile gaming world, causing scenes of utter carnage in some places as people sprinted to get their hands on an elusive Pokémon – we still remember our mad dash to grab a Snorlax.

Pokémon Go is continuing to go strong five years later with all sorts added in recent years to make it feel like a very different game from the one that we had at launch.

But if you’re looking for new things to do and see while you are out and about, allow us to introduce you to Pikmin Bloom – the latest mobile game from the minds of Niantic.

What is Pikmin Bloom?

Pikmin Bloom is the next game from Niantic that puts the focus on getting out and about, mobile phone in hand, and having adventures with lots of little critters that you will find and help to grow along the way. Instead of interacting with Pokémon, though, this time you’re getting to know the vegetable-like creatures of the Pikmin franchise.

You might also remember that Niantic previously worked on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, another augmented reality game, with that one letting players cast spells and interact with the wizarding world. Pikmin is the latest addition to the Niantic arsenal, basically.

Pikmin Bloom release date

The Pikmin Bloom release date in Australia and Singapore took place on Wednesday, 27th October 2021. The rest of us are going to have to wait a little longer.

The Pikmin Bloom release date in the UK, Europe and America has not been confirmed as of yet, but we’d hope to see this worldwide launch occurring in late October or early November 2021.

The developers have said that Pikmin Bloom will reach “other countries and regions” in “the coming days” which means it should be a week or so away – hopefully!

This does match with the rollout that Pokémon Go had when it launched over here a little later than other places.

Pikmin Bloom UK launch time

We don’t know the exact Pikmin Bloom UK launch time, because the British rollout for the game has not been revealed with an official announcement as of yet. As soon as we hear more, which should be any time now, we will update you and this page. Check back later!

How to download Pikmin Bloom on iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store

Once the game is live, you will simply need to search for Pikmin Bloom in your app store of choice to download and install it. It will run just like any other mobile game will. There’s no point in searching for it yet in the UK though as it does not currently show, but it will do as soon as it launches.

Pikmin Bloom gameplay

Much like Pokémon, you will be finding critters that will become your friends and they will follow you on adventures. While out and about, you will be able to grow, pick and feed your own army of Pikmin.

As you walk, you place flowers down that help the Pikmin grow and they can also be sent out on Expeditions to collect various items including fruit – Pikmin are handy little things.

Here is a handy video that shows what to expect when you load the game up for the first time.

Is Pikmin Bloom free?

Yep, Pikmin Bloom is free. To download the game and start playing will not cost you a penny. There may well be microtransactions in the game itself, much like there is with Pokémon Go, but they will be added extras rather than anything vital you will need to play it. The in-game currency goes by the name of Flower Coins.

Pikmin Bloom trailer

There is a Pikmin Bloom trailer – a five minute one at that! Here it is for you to see what the game will be like and all the things you will be able to do when you get it. As we wait for that Pikmin Bloom UK release date to arrive, this will have to do…

