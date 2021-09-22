Fantastic Beasts 3 reveals title as release date is brought forward

The third Fantastic Beasts movie will be titled The Secrets of Dumbledore and will hit cinemas three months earlier than planned, Warner Bros has announced.

The Harry Potter prequels star Eddie Redmayne as magical zoologist Newt Scamander, who is drawn into a brewing war between Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

Initially slated for release next July, fans can now enjoy a return to the wizarding world on Friday 15th April 2022, with the next instalment in JK Rowling’s saga also getting an official synopsis.

It reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

“But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore made headlines earlier this year when Johnny Depp publicly departed the role of Grindelwald, with Mads Mikkelsen being hired as his replacement.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether the film will address the character’s changed appearance, but it’s quite possible given that we first saw him disguised as Colin Farrell’s Percival Graves.

The title of the third film was announced on social media with a flashy new graphic. See below.

#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/l27HbuwW9f — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) September 22, 2021

JK Rowling penned the script for the first two Fantastic Beasts entries, sharing a writing credit on the third with collaborator Steve Kloves, who worked on all but one of the original Harry Potter films.

Alongside Redmayne, Law and Mikkelsen, the franchise also features Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and singer-songwriter Alison Sudol.

Fantastic Beasts hits cinemas in April 2022.