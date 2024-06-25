On the subject of the latter, Grand Theft Auto Online remains as popular as ever. But there are a few confusing elements that many of us can't wrap our heads around. For example, how do we participate in the daily objectives? Some of them are clear, but others really aren't.

One such vague daily objective is the 'Participate in Club Work' one. It comes up as an objective from time to time, but to call the instructions vague would be an understatement. So how do we do it?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to 'Participate in Club Work' in GTA Online: Daily objective explained

So, the words 'Participate in Club Work' have appeared as a daily objective, and what do we do now? We'll break it down for you.

More like this

Head over to the Interaction Menu.

Go to the motorcycle club menu and start up a job.

Or, select 'Motorcycle Club President' and choose 'Club Work'.

You should be assigned tasks to complete, and they'll be pretty self explanatory.

Complete all the tasks and the objective should be complete!

There are a couple of other daily objectives that can be accessed via the Interaction Menu, too. These are VIP Work and Clubhouse Contracts. So bear this in mind if either one of those baffles you too.

Good luck, and try not to fall off your bike!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.