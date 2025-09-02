If you're in the market for some Grow a Garden codes, be sure to check out our full list, too.

But for now, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Fairy event.

Grow a Garden Fairy event quests list: All Fairy Favors

Fairy Favors are the main quest mechanic in the Fairy event, and require players to bring certain plants with the Glimmering Mutation to the Wishing Well.

Doing so will reward you with the chance to earn from a pool of possible rewards, a full list of which you can see down below.

Here's a full list of Fairy Favor stages, which Glimmering plants you need to submit, and how many Fairy Points you'll earn:

Stage 1 (500 Fairy Points) Blueberry Corn Daffodil Orange Tulip Strawberry Tomato

Stage 2 (550 Fairy Points) Apple Bamboo Corn Daffodil Orange Tulip Pumpkin Tomato Watermelon



Stage 3 (1,200 Fairy Points) Apple Bamboo Cactus Coconut Dragon Fruit Mango Pepper Pumpkin Watermelon

Stage 4 (2,300 Fairy Points) Cacao Cactus Coconut Dragon Fruit Glowthorn Grape Mango Mushroom Pepper Sunbulb

Stage 5 (5,000 Fairy Points) Beanstalk Burning Bud Cacao Elder Strawberry Ember Lily Giant Pinecone Glowthorn Grape Lightshoot Mushroom Pepper Romanesco Sugar Apple



Once you've completed all five stages, you can spend 7,500 Fairy Points to reset the quests and complete them all over again.

Grow a Garden Fairy event rewards

As you give Glimmering plants to the Wishing Well, the Well will gift you a Wish which you can use to gain one of several rewards from your tier.

Gifting more plants upgrades the Wishing Well, giving you access to higher-tier rewards.

Here's the full list of rewards for each tier, and your chance of getting them.

Tier 1 (100 Points) Enchanted Seed Pack (31.25% Chance) 500 Fairy Points (31.25% Chance) 5x Glimmering Radars (15.62% Chance) Fairy Targeter (15.62% Chance) Enchanted Crate (6.25% Chance)

Tier 2 (200 Points) Enchanted Seed Pack (23.08% Chance) 500 Fairy Points (23.08% Chance) Enchanted Crate (15.38% Chance) Mutation Spray Glimmering (15.38% Chance) Enchanted Egg (7.69% Chance) 5x Glimmering Radars (7.69% Chance) Fairy Targeter (7.69% Chance)

Tier 3 (300 Points) Enchanted Seed Pack (25.86% Chance) 750 Fairy Points (25.86% Chance) Enchanted Egg (17.24% Chance) 3x Mutation Spray Glimmering (13.79% Chance) Enchanted Crate (8.62% Chance) 3x Fairy Targeter (3.45% Chance) 10x Glimmering Radars (3.45% Chance) Pet Shard Glimmering (1.72% Chance)

Tier 4 (400 Points) 2x Enchanted Seed Pack (22.73% Chance) 2,000 Fairy Points (22.73% Chance) Enchanted Egg (22.73% Chance) 5x Mutation Spray Glimmering (15.15% Chance) Enchanted Crate (7.58% Chance) 5x Fairy Targeter (3.03% Chance) 10x Glimmering Radars (3.03% Chance) Pet Shard Glimmering (3.03% Chance)

Tier 5 (500 Points) 3x Enchanted Seed Pack (29.41% Chance) 3x Enchanted Crate (29.41% Chance) 3x Enchanted Egg (29.41% Chance) Pet Shard Glimmering (5.88% Chance) Aurora Vine (5.88% Chance)



Grow a Garden Fairy Upgrades list: Fairy Points explained

Using the Fairy Points that you earn from the Wishing Well, you can buy upgrades from the Fairy Godmother, giving you multipliers, more Glimmering plants and more.

Here are all of the upgrades you can get:

Glimmer Multiplier

Upgrading the Glimmer Multiplier Fairy multiplies the Fairy Points you receive every time you submit a Glimmering Plant.

Level 1 (500 Points) – 1.1x Multiplier

Level 2 (1,000 Points) – 1.2x Multiplier

Level 3 (3,000 Points) – 1.3x Mulitplier

Level 4 (6,000 Points) – 1.4x Mulitplier

Level 5 (9,000 Points) – 1.5x Multiplier

Level 6 (15,000 Points) – 1.6x Multiplier

Level 7 (30,000 Points) – 1.7x Multiplier

Level 8 (60,000 Points) – 1.8x Multiplier

Level 9 (80,000 Points) – 1.9x Mulitplier

Level 10 (120,000 Points) – 2.0x Multiplier

Roaming Fairy Spawn Amount

This upgrade increases the total number of Fairies that you can find around the map.

Level 0 (N/A) – 3 Fairies

Level 1 (2,500 Points) – 4 Fairies

Level 2 (5,000 Points) – 5 Fairies

Level 3 (9,000 Points) – 6 Fairies

Level 4 (15,000 Points) – 7 Fairies

Fairy Event Duration

This event increases how long each Fairy Event will last for.

Level 0 (N/A) – 10 minutes

Level 1 (2,500 Points) – 11 minutes

Level 2 (5,000 Points) – 12 minutes

Level 3 (8,500 Points) – 13 minutes

Level 4 (14,000 Points) – 14 minutes

Level 5 (21,000 Points) – 15 minutes

Level 6 (31,000 Points) – 16 minutes

Level 7 (44,000 Points) – 17 minutes

Level 8 (61,000 Points) – 18 minutes

Level 9 (80,000 Points) – 19 minutes

Level 10 (136,200 Points) – 20 minutes

Fairy Spawn Amount

Finally, this upgrade increases the number of Fairies that will interact with your garden.

Level 0 (N/A) – 3 Fairies

Level 1 (2,500 Points) – 4 Fairies

Level 2 (5,000 Points) – 5 Fairies

Level 3 (9,000 Points) – 6 Fairies

Level 4 (15,000 Points) – 7 Fairies

Level 5 (24,000 Points) – 8 Fairies

Level 6 (36,000 Points) – 9 Fairies

Level 7 (52,000 Points) – 10 Fairies

Level 8 (74,000 Points) – 11 Fairies

Level 9 (98,000 Points) – 12 Fairies

