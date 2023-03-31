Speaking to RadioTimes.com on red carpet, Freya actress Danielle Bisutti expressed what it meant to her to have quite so many noms for the game. "Well, it's just a godsend," she said. "God of War has unequivocally changed my life, and has touched so many lives with this franchise."

There was a celebratory atmosphere at the BAFTA Games Awards on London's windy Southbank last night. Even before the God of War Ragnarök team picked up six awards, you could sense their excitement at showing up with a record-breaking 14 nominations.

Atreus actor Sunny Suljic was visibly buzzing, as well. He told us: "Dude, it's nerve-wracking. But I don't know, I'm enjoying myself. I'm having a good time talking to all the nominees and just trying to enjoy myself as much as I can."

As well as nabbing the public-voted EE Game of the Year award, God of War Ragnarök picked up the gongs for Animation, Audio Achievement, Music, Performer in a Supporting Role (Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda) and Performer in a Leading Role (Christopher Judge as Kratos).

With the game clearly being a smash hit success, it's hard not to wonder what the future could hold for God of War as a franchise, both in terms of potential sequel games and the already promised Amazon Prime Video God of War TV show.

We asked Bisutti and Suljic about both of those brand extensions and you can see what they said in the video atop this page. Or if you're more of a written word kind of person, keep on reading as we'll sum up their hopeful responses here as well.

The God of War Ragnarök ending seems to show Atreus heading off on his own adventure. On that exciting prospect, Suljic said: "Even when we were on set, it was a big moment, just the walk away, and I'm like, staying in that position. So I feel like, yeah, it was really open-ended."

He added: "There's so many possibilities with Atreus – just in Norse mythology, Atreus could either be very mischievous, or he could be a really good guy. I mean, it just depends on how the creators make the game. So we'll see what happens."

Bisutti also seems hopeful for the future. She said to us: "I would imagine if I were an executive at Sony, I would think 'let's keep this going'. To what degree, I don't know, and fingers crossed I'll return as Freya."

Freya and Atreus meet in God of War Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica

Certainly, her character is very much in the mix still at the conclusion of Ragnarök, having put aside her desire to revenge-kill the franchise protagonist Kratos.

Bisutti said: "They forge a beautiful friendship, don't they? Whereas, you know, she wanted his head at the beginning of the game - spoiler! - and by the end, I think they see a bit of themselves in each other. They both have walked a similar path, you know?

"And I love the moment where the two of them and Mimir, the head, look into the wreckage, take responsibility and say, 'Let's put the pieces back together. Let's see to it together.'

"I mean, again, I'm blown away at the ethos and the messaging inside a video game, and these are the powerful games now that TV executives and film executives are wanting to make movies and television series about, not just because the fan base is built in but because of the quality of the writing."

As for whether the runaway success of HBO's The Last of Us TV show has given Bisutti hope for the God of War show at Amazon, she said: "I give a lot of accolades to HBO for working hand in glove with [Last of Us game director] Neil Druckmann [and his company] Naughty Dog.

"Obviously, they understand the story that they originated. And I think this is why it's so powerful and so well done. And you obviously have a machine like HBO, they've always turned out such great material.

"So yeah, I think if the new creatives are staying close to the creatives that created the world, I think that we'll have a lot of success with God of War the TV series for Amazon Prime."

And would she – like Kratos star Christopher Judge, who has already made his stance clear on Twitter – want to reprise her role and retain the part of Freya in the Amazon series?

Bisutti said: "I mean, it would be another dream come true. Having realised her in the video game, and then, you know, there's a difference between the voice and movement that is animated, and then the voice and movement that would be me in live action, [that] would be an incredible experience in my life.

"And yeah, I'm up for the task. I would love to play her. Sure. Why wouldn't I?"

As for Suljic, how did the Atreus actor feel when he first heard about the incoming TV adaptation? He recalled: "I went on Twitter. I was like, 'Bro, I gotta get this.' But at the same time, though, it depends on which one they're filming. So if they're filming for Ragnarök, like, I don't know.

"I definitely want to work on the TV series because I love film as well. But, I mean, I don't know if they've already cast it. Either way, if I'm not cast in it or whatever, I think it'll be really good. So, I don't know. We'll see what happens."

Troy Baker – who played protagonist Joel in The Last of Us games and then took on a supporting role as James in the TV show – was walking around in the background at this point, prompting us to ask Suljic if he'd be open to a similar role swap for the TV show.

Suljic responded in the positive, saying: "Yeah, I gotta have a cameo! I can be like a background character like 'Yooooo!' [Laughs] We'll see. We'll see what happens."

As and when anything is announced on the future of God of War, we'll be sure to let you know!

