The game was announced at Summer Game Fest on Friday 6th June in Los Angeles, where it was teased that the game would draw "inspiration" from Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, and that it would be released in 2026.

The synopsis for the game says: "In War for Westeros, players will lead the armies of House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or the Night King in ruthless free-for-all battles where trust is fleeting and power is everything. Engaging in epic real-time strategy battles, forging strategic alliances, and weaving deceit against rival forces will be key.

"Each faction offers deeply asymmetric strategies, with signature heroes, armies, and mechanics forged from the brutal legacy of Westeros. Players can deploy infantry, cavalry, siege engines, giants, and dragons to break enemy lines as they work to outplay and outmanoeuvre rivals with inspiring hero abilities and the ruthless instincts of a true war commander."

The synopsis continues: "From the Wall to King’s Landing, players can jump into skirmish matches or take on a longer war across the Seven Kingdoms both solo and with others, where every decision matters and every battle carries forward.

"Whether playing solo or with friends, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will give fans the chance to re-envision the most iconic battles and turning points from the Game of Thrones series, manipulating the politics of the realm to rally powerful bannermen, sway loyalties, and outmanoeuvre enemies in a shifting struggle for power."

A trailer for the game reveals Jon Snow being killed by the Night King in battle, before he is turned into a wight - revealing just one of the ways in which the story can change during play.

There are still multiple Game of Thrones TV spin-offs in various stages of development at the moment, while two are in production.

One of these is the third season of ongoing prequel show House of the Dragon, while the other is a new series based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

