Fortnite update 15.50 Patch Notes: What’s included in today’s Fortnite update

Fortnite update 15.50 went live today, meaning that fans of Epic Games’ iconic battle-royale title are going to see some changes next time they load up the game. This update will be particularly interesting to people that enjoy the Creative side of Fortnite.

Of course, Fortnite is no stranger to updates, with Epic regularly dropping new content into the game and tweaking with the backend. It was only a few days ago, for example, that Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph were added to the game as part of the Alien skins pack.

So what exactly has changed in Fortnite update 15.50? Keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.

Fortnite update 15.50 release date, time and file size

Fortnite update 15.50 arrived at 9am GMT on 2nd March, so its release date and time is already in the past. You should be prompted to install the update next time you try to open the game on your device of choice. In terms of the update’s file size, that will vary by platform. Reports on Twitter suggest that the update falls somewhere between 1.20 GB and 4 GB depending on which console or other platform you choose to play on.

What’s in the new Fortnite update today?

Summing up Fortnite update 15.50 in a succinct Tweet, Epic Games says, “The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns. Spread the news! […] New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support!” Speaking of that returning item: there seems to be hunger among the community for the Pump to return, but instead it looks like it’s the Rapid Fire SMG that has come back into the game this time. Epic Games confirmed as much with a follow-up Tweet.

Epic Games

Fortnite update 15.50 Patch Notes

It seems like the bulk of Fortnite update 15.50 relates to the Creative side of the game, since, shortly after releasing the update Epic Games promptly posted a detailed blog aimed at Fortnite Creators. Below you’ll find the full Patch Notes from that blog, in the words of Epic Games.

Large Islands

“In the v15.50 update, Large Islands will be introduced. These islands are 155X155 tiles or about 25% larger than the previous Island. This will open up even greater possibilities within your Creative games. If you’ve had a Creative idea that needs just a bit more room to make happen, now’s your chance to think big! We’ll continue to explore more opportunities to expand the size of islands and will share more on that in the future.”

Creative Hub Localization

“Want to reach as many players as possible? One way to make sure your content can be enjoyed by everyone is to ensure your in-game text is optimized for every region. In the coming weeks, we’ll begin to localize some of your featured content into the 13 languages available in Fortnite. Featured Hubs are up first, with plans to localize featured games in the future. In order for content to be localized, your language must be set to English the first time you publish.

“Below are specific steps to follow:

Make sure all Billboard fonts are in “Burbank”*

In the main Fortnite Settings, ensure “Language” is set to “English”

Save and close Settings. Verify “Language” is set to English, you may need to reset your system for this to take effect.

Begin a Creative server

Enter the Island or Hub you plan to submit

Publish the Island

At this point, you can change your Language back to your default language

“*Note: Currently localization can only be provided for Billboards using Burbank font, all other fonts are incompatible with other languages at this time.

“Longer-term there are plans to implement a system that won’t require this workaround. In the meantime, taking this extra step will help make sure you don’t miss out.”

Islands Bug Fixes

“Fixed an issue where the party leader could not interact with Matchmaking Portals. Fixed an issue where players in parties were unable to matchmake via Island Code or Matchmaking Portals.”

Weapons and Items Bug Fixes

“Fixed an issue where the Common and Uncommon Charge Shotguns were appearing in the wrong rarity categories.”

Prefabs and Galleries

“Updated The Agency Galleries to include lighter texture variations.

The Agency Wall Gallery A Light

The Agency Wall Gallery B Light

Prefabs and Galleries Bug Fixes

“Fixed an issue where some fauna assets, from the Nature Snow Gallery, were missing snow. Previously placed versions may need to be replaced in maps. Fixed an issue where the curved walls, from The Agency Gallery, would sometimes show a black wall with no-collision.”

Device Fixes

“Fixed an issue where the Changing Booth interact UI could appear in the wrong position. Fixed an issue where players would get temporarily stuck when exiting the Changing Booth.”

Fortnite update 15.50 leaked items

Although it doesn’t look like Epic Games has confirmed any of this, a user called @Lucas7Yoshi seems to have leaked the following image and several other insights into the update on Twitter. Rumours are also rife that a Peter Griffin skin will soon be added to Fortnite, possibly alongside other Family Guy items, but that doesn’t seem to be confirmed yet.

Epic Games

Fortnite update 15.50 slow download

Whenever any big game gets an update, some players will be struck by the curse of the slow download if this happens to you with Fortnite update 15.50, try taking these steps to counteract the slow speeds: close any apps and games you have open; cancel any other downloads that are currently running; move closer to your Wifi router, and connect up with an ethernet cable if you can.

Fortnite server status and downtime

On Twitter, Epic Games confirmed that the downtime needed to get this update live has already taken place, so you don’t need to worry about that right now. Judging by the user-generated records on Down Detector, it looks like Fortnite went offline for about an hour this morning, but should be running smoothly now for players who’ve installed the update.

