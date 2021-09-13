Fortnite Season 8 map: How to find IO Guards and new POI locations

The alien war is over, and now Fortnite Season 8 has arrived – a live event over the weekend saw ominous cubes falling from the sky in Epic Games’ iconic battle-royale experience, giving us a Fortnite Season 8 map that is ripe with intrigue and excitement. But if you’re struggling to find IO Guards, you’ve come to the right place for some help.

The new season of Fortnite is titled ‘Cubed’, with these three-dimensional squares altering the map in some major ways – as the official announcement blog says, “the Cubes aren’t only spreading corruption — they’re spreading portals to The Sideways too (“Sideways Anomalies”). Gravity is very low in this mysterious world, and the air is unfriendly to building.

“This world isn’t just colliding with our world. It’s bleeding into it, meaning a certain POI will be covered in Sideways each match. These altered POIs are known as Sideways Zones”.

The map doesn’t just look different, basically – it will also behave differently during your matches, and you may find yourself scrambling to random ‘point of interest’ locations in search of Sideways Zones. Plus, you might have noticed that IO Guards are rather elusive, despite being tied to one of the current quests in the game. Read on to find out more.

What’s new on the Fortnite Season 8 map?

When you look at the Fortnite Season 8 map from an aerial view, the first thing you’ll notice is the brown splotches at various key locations – this discolouration was caused when the alien cubes fell from the sky at the start of the season.

The middle point of the map has once again received a makeover to mark the new season, as well, as is something of a tradition. If you’re more of a visual learner, you can take a look at the new map right here…

Chapter 2 : Season 8 map! pic.twitter.com/Fa89QV5VGs — Fortnite Competitive Leaks (@FNCompLeaks) September 13, 2021

The cubes littered around the map will spit out monsters and other bad vibes, but they’ll also open up portals that allow players to visit The Sideways – this is an alternate reality, with less gravity, where the building of structures is very difficult.

There are also Sideways Zones, which move around the map – in each battle, a different point of interest will be taken over by The Sideways, and you’ll be able to find special loot and weapons in these areas.

Where are IO Guards in Fortnite?

Fans of Fortnite are trying to find IO Guards today, but these NPCs are proving very difficult to find on the Fortnite Season 8 map. One of the quests in Charlotte’s IO Heist questline is telling players to ‘eliminate IO Guards’, but finding one is not always easy!

At least one player has managed it, though, judging by the video below. Take a look for yourself and you’ll see that this gamer found two IO Guards hiding out at Base Rio, which is located the right/east of Pleasant Park. All the details you need to eliminate some IO Guards are in this video:

Where is Shanty Town in Fortnite?

Another area that Fortnite fans have been flocking towards today is the Shanty Town, which can be found to the west/left of Sludgy Swap (formerly known as Slurpy Swamp), down in the bottom-left corner of the map. If you’re trying to get there for any reason, here’s a handy video that shows you where to drop:

Where is Rainbow Rentals in Fortnite?

Rainbow Rentals is another location that players are looking for today, and you’ll find this location on the beach to the west/left of Holly Hedges – again, this is over on the leftmost side of the map. This video will show you how to find this little hut, which can be a bit tricky:

Where is Fort Crumpet in Fortnite?

Players today are also interested in Fort Crumpet, which is another location on the lefthand side of the map (also known as the westerly side). You’ll find Fort Crumpet to the left of Believer Beach, as this video below can handily demonstrate for you:

