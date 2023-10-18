But don't you hate it when error messages stop you enjoying the fun? Fortnite isn't immune to such nuisances, and a popular error is the Fortnite login failed message.

Is this preventing you from playing? Let's take a look at what could be causing it, and how to resolve the problem.

Fortnite login failed: What to do when you see this error

This error message can appear on any of the platforms, so it's not unique to PC users. If you're a console user, if you update Fortnite then this should be enough. It probably means you're not using the current version of Fortnite!

However, on the PC it could be another issue. Check out the video from YouTube channel MDTechVideos for one possible solution:

First things first - just to check it's not a one-off glitch - wait a minute or two and try again. You can always try restarting your computer, too. Sometimes it's as simple as that! But if the problem persists, you'll need to take further action.

It might be an error with your router or modem. If you think this might be the case, perform a reset on the device. As everyone's is different, be sure to check the user manual to see how to reset yours. And make sure your internet is back up before you try running Fortnite again!

If the problem still persists, we recommend trying one of the following:

Reset Winsock data

Close applications that use lots of bandwidth

Renew IP address

Check there's any interference getting in the way of your WIFI

Disable any proxy servers you're using

Change the DNS server

Good luck!

