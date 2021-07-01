Fortnite clue locations: Where to search the farm for clues in Season 7

The latest set of Fortnite weekly challenges has arrived, and one of the new Legendary Quests tells you to ‘search the farm for clues’. It may sound simple on paper but you might find it tricky actually locating the clues in question and the farm itself.

This particular Fortnite quest requires you to find two clues from a possible set of three and you’ll be rewarded with 45,000 XP if you do manage to get the job done. That’s a pretty decent incentive if you ask us!

But if you don’t know where the farm is, or if you’re trying but failing to find the actual clues, you’ve come to the right place for some handy tips and tricks. Keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you in the simplest way we can.

Where are clues at the farm in Fortnite located?

The overarching story of this set of challenges puts players on a quest to find a missing person. You’re on a mission to locate Farmer Steel, a local of the Fortnite map that has gone missing during all the alien action of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Before you can find the two clues you need to complete the task, you’ll need to find the farm itself: as you drop into the map, you’ll want to head east of Corny Complex, as this is where the farm is located.

Once you’ve found the farm, be on the lookout for clues. They look like glowing magnifying glasses, if you were wondering what to actually look for! If you can’t find any on first glance, these are the spots around the farm that you’ll want to check out:

The first clue is behind a tractor in the southern crops area.

The second clue is underneath a set of trees behind the red farmhouse.

And if you want the third clue, too, you’ll find it next to some wood, over the river north of the farmhouse.

Once you’ve spotted a clue, simply walk over to it and use your Interact button when the prompt on the screen tells you to ‘examine clue’. Do that twice and you’ll complete the challenge, earning that sweet XP.

If you’re still struggling to locate these all-important clues, perhaps you’ll find it helpful to watch a short video where an expert player drops into the map and completes this quest. Take a look below to see how it’s done.

