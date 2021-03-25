Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: How to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake and Retail Row

One of the many reasons that Fortnite is such a success is that there are always new things to do, and never is that more evident than at the start of a brand new season.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 is now underway and the events of the Zero Crisis finale continue to loom large over the game with the map now prehistoric, animals now appearing in Fortnite and brand new skins on the way.

And there are new Fortnite challenges too, and one of the latest involves trying to find literary samples from various locations – there are 5 in total to collect. If you need help working out where they all are and how to collect them, look no further as we have all the information you need to know right here!

How to obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park

Head to Pleasant Park and keep an eye out for two houses – a yellow one and a grey one to the left of it.

Walk into the grey house and take a left when entering the front door.

Keep an eye out for a bookshelf and on it will be your literature sample!

There is still one more to find though around this area so leave the house and now walk into the house with the red bricks.

Once again, walk in through the front door and take a left and you will find another bookshelf to pick the next one up from.

How to obtain literature samples from Lazy Lake

Head to the pool in Lazy Lakes and you are going to want to go onto the building next to it.

Go into the basement garage and head over to the stairwell.

Keep an eye out for a bookshelf that has a sign on it that says “Lazy Lake Spa” and on it will be the first sample in this area.

For the next, make your way to the Lazy Lakes gas station.

Right by the entrance, you will spot a magazine stand so walk over to it.

Now interact with it and you will have your second sample!

How to obtain literature samples from Retail Row

Just the one you need to find in Retail Row – so make your way towards the bookshop in the far east of the region to begin.

Walk towards the back of the store on the ground floor and against the back wall is a magazine rack on the right.

Just interact with it and that’s it, you’ve got the sample!

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.