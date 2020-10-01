FIFA 21 EA Play release date: UK start time, how to download with workaround as EA servers down

FIFA 21 early access starts today, giving EA Play subscription users a chance to play the game before release.

EA Play, previously named EA Access, is a subscription service that gives you a version of the game to fans for a limited time before it’s release date.

EA Play costs £3.99 a month on both PS4 and Xbox One or you can pay £19.99 to access EA Play for a year.

Not only will you get early access to FIFA 21, but EA Play subscribers can download and play dozens of other games through the Vault.

Are EA servers down?

*Update* Well, it’s after 4pm and the trial has gone live, but it hasn’t exactly gone smoothly! Users are reporting that they are being greeted with an error message when they try to open the game and they haven’t been able to get past that stage.

Some are not even able to see the game in EA Play anymore to even get to that point- not exactly the start to the latest FIFA game that many were hoping for. We have seen reports that some have been able to start playing the game but it appears that they are few and far between.

How to download FIFA 21 early access with EA Play

There is a workaround. Make sure you are an EA Play member and then instead of exploring that app, go to the main Xbox store and search FIFA 21. You should see an option to buy it, and then the free trial button is right next to it.

When is FIFA 21 EA Play early access starting?

FIFA 21 EA Play early access release time has been set for 4pm BST in the UK, or 8am PDT in the United States, according to the EA Play countdown timer.

You should have access to the FIFA 21 trial by 8pm BST, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

How long does the FIFA 21 trial last?

Usually these last for only 10 hours so it’s more to give you a flavour than for you to get stuck into gameplay.

Will my progress carry over into the game on release?

Yes! The good news is whatever progress you make will be logged and is counted when FIFA 21 is actually released.

When is FIFA 21’s official release date?

The FIFA 21 release date is a staggered launch on 6th October and 9th October. There’s no set time as of yet.

How can I pre-order FIFA 21?

If you pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition you get a few bonuses – such as three day early access. With the staggered start time that means you get to be one of the early players on 6th October.

For the rest of players it will be be available on 9th October.

How do I download FIFA 21 Web App?

You can build your squad online using the FIFA 21 Web App. EA Sports FUT Web App is now live.

And if you’re wondering about official FUT 21 Companion App, there’s no news on the launch yet, but we expect more info today.

What is the FIFA 21 Web App?

The main use is to manage your team on the go. It lets you confirgure your squad, manage who you buy and look at packs.