Which PC platforms can play FC 25?

FC 25 can be purchased on PC and played via the EA App, but it can also be played through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The PC version of the game is the exact same as the console version - it doesn’t share the Ultimate Team market with Xbox and PlayStation, but it does have crossplay with the current-gen systems.

To play the game on Steam and Epic Games Store, players will still need to log in via EA.

Minimum PC requirements for FC 25

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics : AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100GB available space

100GB available space Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

The minimum requirements aren’t too intensive at all, which is surprising, but there’s no doubt that with a game like this, you’ll want more power to show off the gameplay.

It’s also crucial for the gameplay to be buttery smooth in sports games, which is why we’ve listed the recommended specs below.

Recommended PC specs for FC 25

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update).

Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update). Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700 Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660

AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100GB available space

100GB available space Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

When looking at the recommended specs compared to the minimum, it’s surprising there isn’t much of a leap between the two, with the recommended specs the same as last year’s.

This means that the various gaming handhelds out there, like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, can efficiently run the game.

Unfortunately, because of the anti-cheat software EA uses, the game won’t work on Steam Deck as it is incompatible with Linux systems.

