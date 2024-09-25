FC 25 PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs confirmed
Surprisingly accessible for PC players.
The big new football game, FC 25, has arrived - but it’s never as simple as plug-and-play for PC players.
For that reason, we’ve outlined the minimum and recommended specs needed to run the game efficiently.
With this being an EA game, we’ve also outlined the platforms the title can run on - as, once again, there is some nuance with PC games as to where they can be purchased and enjoyed.
Let's get to it!
Which PC platforms can play FC 25?
FC 25 can be purchased on PC and played via the EA App, but it can also be played through Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The PC version of the game is the exact same as the console version - it doesn’t share the Ultimate Team market with Xbox and PlayStation, but it does have crossplay with the current-gen systems.
To play the game on Steam and Epic Games Store, players will still need to log in via EA.
Minimum PC requirements for FC 25
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
The minimum requirements aren’t too intensive at all, which is surprising, but there’s no doubt that with a game like this, you’ll want more power to show off the gameplay.
It’s also crucial for the gameplay to be buttery smooth in sports games, which is why we’ve listed the recommended specs below.
Recommended PC specs for FC 25
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit (Latest Update).
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
When looking at the recommended specs compared to the minimum, it’s surprising there isn’t much of a leap between the two, with the recommended specs the same as last year’s.
This means that the various gaming handhelds out there, like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, can efficiently run the game.
Unfortunately, because of the anti-cheat software EA uses, the game won’t work on Steam Deck as it is incompatible with Linux systems.
