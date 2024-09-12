FC 25 Mobile release date: When does the mobile version come out?
Prefer your football on the move? FC 25 Mobile is on the horizon.
The football season is well underway, which means we are also heading towards the release date for a new slate of EA Sports games including the ever-popular FC 25 Mobile.
The console and PC version of the game is just weeks away now, launching on September 27. Anyone pre-ordering it will get access to the full game from September 20 which is particularly handy if you want to get ahead of the competition and start building your Ultimate Team early.
But what about those who prefer to play their football games on the move? FC 25 Mobile is the answer.
Below, we will detail when the game will be released for smartphones and tablets as well as a bunch of gameplay details that are in store for this year’s edition.
When is the FC 25 Mobile release date?
FC 25 Mobile is due to be released for iOS and Android on Thursday September 26 2024 which is a day before its bigger sibling launches on consoles and PC.
The two versions of FC 25 are quite different from each other, so let's take a deep dive into what we know already about the mobile edition.
What do we know about FC 25 Mobile?
EA have outlined a raft of information on FC 25 Mobile ahead of its launch later this month. Firstly, it is important to note that there will not be a new app to download for the game. Players who already have the current iteration of the game, FC 24 Mobile, will simply notice its update via the App or Google Play store on their respective devices.
Anyone that played the last game will also receive Founders Points based on their OVR at the end of the current season. Heading into the new update, they will be able to spend this in-game currency on players, coins and cosmetics like kits and logos so there is still plenty of incentive to finish as high as possible in the ongoing game.
FC 25 Mobile will continue to feature licensed players and teams from leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.
Certain elements of the last game will be carried over to the new season too, including your ban status, username and ID and FIFA points which have been rebranded as FC points.
However, it has also been confirmed that the following will not be carried over into the new season:
- Coins
- Gems
- Player Item Roster
- Account Level
- League and record
- Emotes
- Kits
- Logos
- Stadiums
- Leaderboard ranking
- Quests
- Star pass progress
- Friends list and record
- Fans and cups
- Skill boosts
- Rank up items
And that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch of FC 25 Mobile!
Now, it’s time to keep plugging away at the current season to make sure you head into the new game with an OVR as high as possible. What’re you waiting for? Let’s be having you!
