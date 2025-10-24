It's time to dust off your Pip-Boy and check that your Power Armour still fits — Bethesda has confirmed the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition release date.

As part of the big Fallout Day live stream, the team from Bethesda announced that a shiny new version of 2015's Fallout 4 will arrive in our lives to mark the game's 10th birthday.

That isn't the only birthday being celebrated, either. During the same stream, Bethesda announced that Fallout: New Vegas is getting a new Anniversary Bundle to mark that game's 15th anniversary. Pre-orders have already begun for that one, and it comes with a lot of merch.

Beyond the birthday party action, Bethesda also confirmed that the Ghoul from the Fallout TV show will be coming to Fallout 76 on 2nd December 2025. Just in time for Fallout season 2!

But if it's the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition that piqued your interest during the stream, keep on reading and we'll run through all the key details!

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition release date is Monday 10th November 2025 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In a satisfying slice of synergy, this means that the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will land on the exact same date that the original Fallout 4 dropped way back when in 2015.

However, if you're hoping to play the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, you'll have to wait until 2026.

We don't have an exact date for the Switch 2 port as of yet, but we know it will be in 2026.

What to expect from the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

Bethesda's official website tells us that the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will include the base game, six official add-ons, "and over 150 pieces of Creation Club content".

All of this will be "bundled together in one neat package in celebration of Fallout 4’s 10th anniversary".

Those add-ons, if you were wondering, are called Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World and the Workshop.

The Creation Club content is said to include everything from "new weapons and different Dogmeat breeds like a husky or a Dalmatian, to gameplay tweaks and quest expansions".

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will also include a new feature called "Creations", which will allow you to "discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike".

Seeing as Fallout 4 mods have been huge over the years, including massive projects like Fallout London, this new Creations system seems like an interesting move. We'll be very interested to see what exactly is available through it.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the game and its community when the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition releases on 10th November.

