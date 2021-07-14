F1 2021 crossplay: Will the Formula One game support cross-platform play?
Want to get your racing fix while you wait for gaming season 2021 and the likes of Forza Horizon 5 to arrive? Well, F1 2021, the first since EA purchased Codemasters, is here and once again it focuses heavily on the simulator aspect of being a racing driver.
Like most simulators, it can be a tad tricky to get the hang of F1 but it’s one of those games that is worth sticking with as once you master it – it’s a racer like no other and beating the competition in this is about as satisfying as it gets
But a hot topic at the moment is whether or not the game will be crossplay, and we have the answer – it’s just one that you may rather not hear.
Is F1 2021 crossplay?
In short, the answer is no but that doesn’t mean it will always be the case, and it would appear that crossplay between the likes of Xbox and PlayStation will be coming – just most likely not in this game.
Speaking to Racing Games, F1 Franchise Director Lee Mather has discussed whether it is something we can expect in the future and the news seems to be good on that front. “The work that would have been required to create private leagues when people could have been on different platforms in the future is something we’ll have to address,” he said, indicating that it’s very much on their radar.
“That’s something we are continuing to work on for the future,” he added. So, while we don’t have it now, it sure does sound like it could well be something added for the next game and, depending on how far down the line they’re at looking into it, there is an outside chance it could be added to F1 2021 at a later date, although the chances do seem slim on that front.
Crossplay is something many EA games could benefit from and fans have been calling for it for a while. The idea of an Xbox v PlayStation tournament on something like FIFA is too good not to happen at some point – hopefully, it’s just a case of when.
