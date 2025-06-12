But when will the game drop on PS5 and Xbox?

With the original release already having been delayed to accommodate for the game’s impressive scale, it's anyone’s guess when exactly Dune: Awakening might be made available for consoles.

Here’s everything we know about what’s coming next for the game and the Dune: Awakening Xbox and PlayStation release.

We turn our inner eye to see its (potential) path.

When is Dune: Awakening coming to PS5 and Xbox? Console release explained

Dune: Awakening will be released in 2026 on PS5 and Xbox.

Currently, there are no more specific details about the release window, although it definitely will be coming to consoles.

Here’s what Funcom has said in a press release: "While PC players can dive into Dune: Awakening today, Funcom has also confirmed that the game will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. Console release is expected sometime in 2026."

No statement has been given to explain the delay. It may be that it is trying to stagger players, still working out the kinks of console engine optimisation, or even trying to time it with the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part Three.

​​But if you want to know the lay of the dunes before its eventual console launch, you can check out our Dune: Awakening class guide so that when you finally get to play it, you won't be going in blind.

And hey, maybe by then you won't even have to worry about the server status!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Are more DLCs coming to Dune: Awakening? When will they be released?

Can't park there mate. Funcom

Currently, there are three DLCs slated for release within the next 12 months, with the first coming before the end of the year.

Following in the first DLC’s footsteps (Wildlife of Arrakis), these expansion packs will likely include special items and decorations with maybe even new locations and more missions.

Wildlife of Arrakis, which was released alongside the game, features the crafting schematics for four statues honouring the iconic creatures of the desert: Sandworms, Muad’dib, Chiroptera and Kulon.

Though the first DLC is purely decorative, here’s hoping the coming ones will expand on gameplay. Dune: Awakening intends to be a game that will continue to update and accrue DLCs the longer its servers stay up.

While you wait for the console release and DLCs, you can always watch Dune Part One or Part Two (or the 1984 film from David Lynch), or even read the books if you're feeling particularly brave.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.