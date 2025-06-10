Hopefully, Dune: Awakening director doesn’t have his pressure levels rise even more each time the game goes down, especially seeing as players have already had to contend with a delay.

Still, during downtime, you can always rewatch the films from Dennis Villeneuve or the 1984 film from the sadly departed David Lynch, or chip away at Frank Herbert’s books and see how the films differ!

Are the Dune Awakening servers down right now?

Dune: Awakening. Funcom

No, as of writing, the Dune: Awakening servers are not down.

There is regular maintenance going on for Dune: Awakening as it gets closer to the full release date, but as can be seen on a post to X (formerly Twitter), it is back up and running for the time being.

Typically, the servers are down for a couple of hours at least, and developer Funcom seems to be timing them to have the least impact for players globally, with the last downtime starting at 8AM BST 10th June.

But if you want a reliable way to check, read on!

How to check Dune Awakening server status

Dune: Awakening.

To check the Dune: Awakening server status, you can go on the Dune: Awakening Database which lists all servers and player counts, or visit the official Dune: Awakening X page to see if the developers have posted any updates.

The Dune: Awakening Database is a fan-made site, however, so it may not be 100 per cent accurate or reliable, but so far, it’s done a good job of tracking things.

Currently, there is no official page or dedicated X account, but if these are added, we will update you in due course!

