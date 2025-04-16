Despite that separation, we learned in a recent exclusive interview that the developers "absolutely" feel pressure when it comes to following the versions of Dune that have come before.

And now comes the news that Dune: Awakening has been delayed, for the main reason that the developers want more time to perfect the product.

The Dune: Awakening release date will now fall on 10th June, with early access from 5th June. It was previously slated for 20th May, meaning this is a delay of roughly 20 days.

The official Funcom statement summed up the news like so: "We want to thank everyone who has shared in our excitement. It's been a joy reading all your comments across the various community channels.

"Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is also continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we've been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game.

"We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game.

"Thanks to this process, we've concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.

"As such, we will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to 10th June, with head start launching on 5th June.

"This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one."

The developers added: "We're also excited about the fact that this will allow us to do a large-scale beta weekend next month where even more of you will get the opportunity to play the game and share your feedback. We will release more information about this soon.

"Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we're making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing."

We’ll continue to bring you more coverage of the game as that launch nears on 10th June. And hopefully it won’t get delayed again!

