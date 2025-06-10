Also referred to as Schools of the Imperium, or Mentors, classes can be selected during the Reverend Mother’s questioning at the beginning of the game.

All of the classes offer their own unique twist on navigating Arrakis. Don’t worry too much, though — other class skill trees can be unlocked throughout gameplay, meaning that no skill is lost forever.

While there is no wrong answer, some classes are definitely more helpful early on than others. Here’s our guide to finding the right class for you.

Full list of Dune: Awakening classes

The full list of Dune: Awakening classes looks like this at the start of the game:

Bene Gesserit

Swordmasters

Troopers

Mentat

Additionally, a class can be unlocked through gameplay:

Planetologist

Best starter class for Dune: Awakening

Will you survive the sandy wastes? Funcom

Unless you have prior preference or specific needs, we'd say that choosing a Bene Gesserit Mentor is a great way to get the most out of Dune: Awakening. That's our pick for a best starting class.

Their starting ability, as well as their skill tree, prioritises survival and minimising damage (as well as looking really cool).

Bene Gesserit is also the last class to unlock if you do not select it initially, meaning starting off with a Bene Gesserit Mentor will give you an upper hand in the long run.

Ultimately, the class you choose doesn’t mean you cannot gain other skills - you will simply have to seek out Mentors in the desert.

What is the Bene Gesserit class in Dune: Awakening?

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam beneath a Bene Gesserit habit and veil in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros

Bene Gesserit makes for a great initial class. Equipped with Compel, which draws enemies towards you and temporarily stuns them, a Bene Gesserit player can readily handle small groups of enemies.

Taught by an acolyte of the mysterious sisterhood, you can learn to metabolise poison and survive harsh environments, as well as using your voice to compel and trick enemies.

Other key skills include the Bindu Sprint, which makes crossing sand and fleeing battle easier, as well as Weirding Step, which allows players to teleport behind an enemy for stealth attacks.

And no, despite what Frank Herbert’s original Dune might say, you don’t have to be playing as a woman to learn the ways of the Bene Gesserit.

What is the Trooper class in Dune: Awakening?

Fighting enemies with shields requires well-timed melee attacks. And a whole lot of parry.

Trained by Landsraad’s Great Houses, these soldiers are well suited for grunt force, mid-range combat, and demolition.

Trooper’s grappling hook (Shigawire Claw) is one of the most effective ways of getting around early in the game, perfect for easy climbing and faster travel.

However, troopers are one of the first Mentors that other players can unlock, meaning that beyond the first few hours of play, Troopers don’t hold much of an advantage.

What is the Swordmaster class in Dune: Awakening?

When upgraded, Swordmaster’s Knee Charge can deal serious damage to unsuspecting enemies.

Educated in the art of sword fighting and defence, Swordmasters are the deadly students of the once-revered Ginaz School.

Great for close-quarters battles, equipped with high health and even higher stamina, Swordmaster is the perfect class for those looking to elegantly and effectively defeat enemies.

Its initial ability, Knee Charge, allows you to propel yourself towards enemies to severely harm and stagger them. Late stage also unlocks Thrive On Danger, allowing for faster healing and less stamina cost during low health.

Swordmasters are a highly versatile class which excels at causing (and surviving) damage.

What is the Mentat class in Dune: Awakening?

This class is specialised in stealth and sharpshooting, so if you’re the type of player to hang back instead of jumping into battle, the secretive Order of Mentats might be a fit for you.

If you struggle with combat, using Mentat’s starting ability The Sentinel provides handy support by firing at nearby enemies.

Once the rest of their skill tree is unlocked, Mentats can target enemies’ weak spots, create holographic decoys, and improve sharpshooting.

How to unlock the Planetologist class in Dune: Awakening

Unlike the other classes, Planetologists cannot be unlocked at the start of the game. Instead, players have to track down a trainer, Derek Chinara, to learn the special abilities.

This can be achieved by accepting the Assistance Required contract and meeting Derek Chinara at his outpost above Imperial Testing Station No. 2 in exchange for training.

After finding him, he will send you on a mission to retrieve minimic reels from the Testing Station, which on return will allow you to begin unlocking your Planetologist skill tree.

Fair warning, though, on our playthrough, Derek Chinara didn’t appear at his outpost at all. In that case, you may need to exit and revisit the area, or start on a new server.

For more info on unlocking the Planetologist class in Dune: Awakening, check out the handy video below.

