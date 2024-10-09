We’re here to clarify things for you.

The long overdue return to the legendary Budokai Tenkaichi series is causing a bit of a storm online – in part thanks to its glorious roster of over 180 playable characters and fantastic visuals.

You’ve no doubt seen clips of the game in action across social media and want in on the fun.

Is Sparking Zero on PS4? Read on to find out which platforms can play the new Dragon Ball game.

Is Sparking Zero on PS4?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is not on PS4.

Sadly, if you’re still playing on the PlayStation 4, you cannot play the new Dragon Ball Z game on it. The long-awaited return of the Budokai Tenkaichi series is current-gen only, we’re afraid.

The game will most likely never be released on PS4 (or Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, for that matter). You’ll have to pick up a PS5 to play the game on Sony hardware.

If you’ve seen YouTube videos or the like (we’ve seen a few knocking about) claiming Sparking Zero is on the PS4, showing graphics comparisons and the like, they’re being untruthful. The game is not on PS4.

Which platforms can play Sparking Zero?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is available to buy and play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam).

It is not on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. It’s incredibly unlikely that it will ever appear on these consoles, too.

There is some hope, however, that we’ll eventually get a port of the new Budokai Tenkaichi game on the upcoming Switch successor, but without official confirmation from Bandai Namco, that remains a pipe dream.

For now, the only way to play the game is on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

You can buy Sparking Zero from GAME.

If you'd rather play on PC, you can pre-order Sparking Zero from Steam or CDKeys.

You can also purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game.

On PS5, meanwhile, you can pick up the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions from the PlayStation Store.

