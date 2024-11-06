Below, we will discuss the different choices and consequences of both options.

Unfortunately, there’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer here; someone will be a bit upset whatever you choose, so you’ll have to decide what’s best for your playthrough.

BioWare has a history of forcing players to make hard decisions, and this certainly remains the case in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, with the two towns you’ve spent the most time in so far both at risk.

Keep reading for an insight into what decision would suit you.

Should you save Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

I chose to save Minrathous during my playthrough for a couple of reasons.

First, I’m romancing Neve Gallus, the companion who hails from here and calls the city home. On top of that, I also chose the Shadow Dragons faction, which means my character is also from Minrathous, so it made the most sense for my playthrough to go down this route.

If you're romancing Lucanis Dellamorte, the Antivan Crow, you should choose to save Treviso, as this decision will greatly impact your relationship with the character, as Treviso is his home.

The only conflicting part for me was in the build-up when he explained Treviso is largely defenceless against the threat of a dragon, but in the end, you have to choose what’s best for your playthrough and relationships.

If you’re not bothered about either companion, the decision is undoubtedly more straightforward, with the consequences for both having a similar impact on the cities.

What are the consequences of choosing Minrathous or Treviso?

The consequences are pretty severe and impact the next stage of the game, with whichever city you choose not to save being ransacked, blighted and seeing plenty of civilians dying.

The city you don’t save, despite sending the rest of your companions there, does not fare well, and this greatly reduces your chance of getting with the corresponding companion because they become hardened, but it’s not impossible.

The city you choose not to defend will also get side quests to reflect this change in the city’s state and allow you to deal with the aftermath, highlighting the severity of what happened.

Whichever companion you choose not to help will become unavailable temporarily as they stay home to deal with the clean-up.

Any side quests in the area that's destroyed will also have failed and will be replaced by those related to the blight that has now taken over the city.

If you choose not to save Minrathous, the Venatori will go on to launch a coup during the dragon attack, increasing their presence in the city.

That’s all there is to know about the painstaking decision in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We wish you luck with your choices, and if you’re unhappy with the outcome, you can always load an earlier save.

