The Veilguard is another role-playing game from BioWare that lets us choose from reams of dialogue and make difficult decisions that can impact the outcome of the story as well as the fate of our friends and foes in the game.

We’re going to take a look at one of the lighter sides of those choices; the companions you can start a romantic relationship with.

New to dating in The Veilguard? Fear not, we’ve got an explainer on what to do too.

Does Dragon Age: The Veilguard have romance?

Just like its predecessor, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Veilguard does indeed have romance options available.

How many romantic characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

There are a total of 7 different characters that Rook can form a romantic relationship with in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, so there’s plenty of choice.

Inevitably, it will take some time getting to know each one before you make your move.

Full list of Dragon Age: The Veilguard romance options

So who are the seven companions that Rook can strike up a romantic bond with in Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Let’s take a look at each one.

Lace Harding

Harding is a scout that we meet early on in the game. EA, BioWare

Harding is a rogue dwarf scout and she is one of the first characters you will meet in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

She made her debut as a minor character in 2014’s Inquisition, but returns with a more central role in the new game.

Neve Gallus

Neve is part of the Shadow Dragons. EA, BioWare

A human mage from the city of Minrathous, Neve is affiliated to an organisation called the Shadow Dragons which fights against slavery and corruption.

Like Harding, we meet her early on in The Veilguard when the team seek her support in dealing with the tear in the Veil.

Bellara Lutare

Bellara Lutare. EA, BioWare

Spirited, creative, quirky; the elf Bellara is one of The Veilguard’s most entertaining characters. She’s also a mage and is affiliated to the Veil Jumpers.

We find her in a forest on the run after stealing an ancient artefact. Her healing ability in battle is of importance when taking on hordes of demons.

Lucanis Dellamorte

Lucanis. EA, BioWare

A master assassin of the Antivan Crows, Lucanis is a charming warrior who has a slight problem with a spirit (we’re keeping it light to avoid spoilers).

He’s also the grandson of Caterina Dellamorte, who was the First Talon of the Antivan Crows.

Davrin

Davrin is a monster hunter. EA, BioWare

Davrin is an elf of the Grey Wardens who has a particular knack for hunting monsters and training griffins.

Emmrich Volkarin

Emmrich is a necromancer. EA, BioWare

Emmrich Volkarin looks a little like an older Doctor Strange.

He’s a powerful mage specialising in necromancy who is on the geriatric side of life.

Taash

Taash makes an explosive entrance to the game. EA, BioWare

Having a dragon hunter in your party is particularly useful in The Veilguard.

Taash is a brutish warrior who wields axes and can even breathe fire. She’s the last of the romantic companions we meet in the game, but her entrance to the story is memorable.

How does romance work in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Striking up a romance with one of your companions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is fairly easy. Each character in the game has their own series of quests that fleshes out their backstory and personal aims.

Take on these objectives with them and a bond will naturally form with Rook. There are plenty of options to choose the dialogue when speaking with them, so simply select the lines that are flirtatious or suggest more than friendship, not too dissimilar to how this is achieved in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It’s worth noting that every companion in the game will be open to romancing Rook, regardless of sex or race – you just have to strike up a connection.

