It sounds like the kind of task where it might be useful to have a couple of buddies in the real world playing alongside you, so is Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer like its predecessor?

The answer is unfortunately no for those who like the idea of teaming up in Thedas. However, the developers have given a reason as to why multiplayer is not included in The Veilguard.

Let's take a look at what’s been said ahead of its release on 31st October 2024.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why isn't Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer? Developer explains

Game Rant recently reported on an interview that BioWare General Manager, Gary McKay, conducted with Game Informer before the latter closed its doors earlier this year. He explained that the studio has omitted the function from The Veilguard to take the series back to its roots.

He argued that multiplayer wouldn’t be able to capture the feeling of "amazing storytelling, unforgettable characters and the ability to feel like players truly influence the world around them with their choices", according to the article.

This seems like a smart decision considering the co-op function in Dragon Age: Inquisition was divisive.

Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard get multiplayer later?

There has been no official word from The Veilguard’s developer BioWare on whether or not multiplayer will be added into the game at a later date.

Based on the positive reviews and McKay’s words as mentioned above, we predict that the game will not feature multiplayer in the future. Why would BioWare tinker with something that has already had positive feedback?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.