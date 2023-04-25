Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have confirmed that DLC is being added to the zombie-slaying game in the form of an Expansion Pack, but little else has been revealed around the time of the game's launch.

Now that Dead Island 2 is finally here, many of you are already wondering about when its Expansion Pass DLC release date is. As of writing, though, there is much we don’t know about the incoming DLC.

We do have some information about the DLC, however, and know to some extent what's set to be included.

Keep on reading to find out everything we currently know about the Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass release date, what it adds, and how much it costs.

The Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass release date is currently unknown. Given the game has just been released, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

For now, we'll have to speculate. We do know that the character pack bonuses from the Deluxe, Gold, and HELL-A Editions of the game are due to release this summer. We could, therefore, be looking at an autumn/winter 2023 release for the first batch of Expansion Pass DLC.

We'll update this page with the correct release date as soon as it's confirmed by Deep Silver or Dambuster Studios. Hopefully, we get this information sooner rather than later.

What will the Dead Island 2 Expansion Pack add?

This is something that has been revealed, at least! The Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass is set to add the following content:

Two brand new story chapters

New missions

New foes

New weapons

New abilities

New areas of HELL-A to explore

It looks like we'll be getting a solid amount of new game to play as part of the Dead Island 2 Expansion Pack.

Neither developer nor publisher has confirmed (or teased) what we will get to do in these new story chapters and missions, or what the new areas of the map will look like, but we do know at least what to expect from the DLC.

How much is the Dead Island 2 Expansion Pack pre-order price?

You cannot currently purchase the Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass separately. Strange, we know.

As of writing, the only way to get hold of the Expansion Pass DLC is to buy the Gold or HELL-A Edition of the game. Both of these fancy (see: costly) versions of the game come bundled with the DLC.

You can purchase the physical HELL-A Edition of the game through retailer GAME for £84.99. The Gold Edition is digital only, so you’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, or the Epic Games Store to pick up a copy on PC. The Gold Edition will set you back £79.99 on console and £74.99 on PC.

Presumably, the Expansion Pass will be made available to purchase separately nearer to its release date. Again, we’ll update this page with official release times and prices when confirmed.

