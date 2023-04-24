While you will have to complete the game to unlock this quest, completing it is worth it for some honest-to-goodness post-game fun in the form of a new Legendary weapon.

Completing side quests in Dead Island 2 is one of the best ways to explore the map properly and unlock cool new weapons . One such side quest is Drunk and Disorderly, which is one of the several Lost & Found quests.

Completing the Lost & Found mission will not only unlock you the Legendary Party Starter Frenzy Brass Knuckles weapon, but it will also earn you a cool 2,000 XP and count towards your trophies/achievements.

Keep reading to find out how to complete the Dead Island 2 Drunk and Disorderly side quest and how to unlock the Party Starter weapon.

How to complete Dead Island 2 Drunk and Disorderly side quest

To unlock the Drunk and Disorderly side quest in Dead Island 2, you have to complete the game. Once you have completed the game’s main story, you need to head back to Ocean Avenue and to the ground floor of the Lotusville Mall.

Once inside the ground floor of the Lotusville Mall, head through the doorway with a golden number one beside the flight of stairs heading up. Go through that doorway and into the toilets where you’ll find a corpse and a journal named Dudes Who Chug. Pick up the journal to start the side quest.

Follow the clues to Venice Beach and head inside the Tattoo Parlour. The Tattoo Parlour should be named Roses Tattoo. Once inside, you need to kill Grant’s Zombie and pick up the journal he drops named Dudes Who Get Inked.

Now you need to find the third journal. Head north up the promenade from the Tattoo Parlour to a dilapidated building called Lenny’s. A zombie named Cole should be waiting for you just outside, in front of the weed store. Kill Cole and pick up the journal he drops called Dudes Who Get the Munchies.

This journal will lead you to The Pier in Santa Monica. Head to the Pier Grill building just inside the pier and pick up the final journal Dude, Interrupted. Once you have done this, the fire-spitting zombie, Jordan, will spawn. Defeat this boss and pick up Jordan’s Car Keys.

Once you have Jordan’s Car Keys, you need to head back to the Lotusville Mall in Ocean Avenue. Go back to the door you went through to reach the toilets at the start of this quest and head past it through the staff only doorway which leads downstairs.

Head down the stairs and turn right past the red light, through the doorway with a big letter A on the wall next to it into the car park. Find the white SUV right next to the exit, and pop open its boot with Jordan’s Car Keys to find the Party Starter weapon and to complete the quest.

If you'd rather follow video instructions, check out this great guide from Backseat Guides on YouTube:

