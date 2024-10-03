When does 2v8 return to Dead by Daylight? Date confirmed

The game was first released in 2016 and has only continued to grow in popularity. More characters, including Chucky, the Xenomorph, Pinhead, and more, were consistently added during that time.

Now let's get into it.

2v8 will return to DBD on Tuesday 12th November and be in the game for two weeks, leaving again on 26th November. The mode will have even more Killers and Maps than ever before.

It’s a shame the mode is only the for a couple of weeks, but it will no doubt return again in the future, keeping it an event when it appears.

“The team was incredibly excited to see the community’s reaction to the original release of 2v8,” stated Justin Brown, the DBD Product Director.

“Part of the reason we’re putting out this second iteration on this timeline is that we just really want to get this back in players’ hands.

"We don’t want people to have to wait 6 months to play again, and on our end, we don’t want to wait another 6 months for more feedback. We’re hoping to keep this same approach moving forward."

This lends itself to the idea we will see the game mode again in the future.

What do we know about 2v8 in Dead by Daylight?

New killers have been added to the roster, meaning Blight, Deathslinger and Spirit will now be joining. The Killers already involved are:

Hillbilly

Huntress

Nurth

Trapper

Wraith

The Grave of Glendale and the Yamaoka Estate have also been introduced as new maps.

There are also new classes being introduced this time around, which include:

Brute

Enforcer

Fearmonger

Shadow

Survivors have also been tweaked; now they have active abilities to complement the changes to perks.

The mode is akin to standard Dead by Daylight, but there are twice the number of survivors and killers, adding an extra reliance on communication and teamwork.

