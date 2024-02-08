Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

It’s not the first time CoD has featured a Breaking Bad wink and a nod, as a very familiar-looking motorhome with taped-up bullet holes made an appearance in CoD MW2 as shown off by u/Recon648 on Reddit.

But we won’t tease and tantalise any longer. Read on to get the scoop on what Stash House is and what the players think!

What is CoD MW3 Stash House?

The hot tub in Stash House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Activision

Stash House is a new 6v6 multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in a “small but luxurious residence, which has stacks of Cash in all corners”.

The house is situated in a sleepy and affluent neighbourhood in California, flanked by lush trees and rolling hills making for an unassuming locale where gun battles will rage.

As the map is so small, Activision tells us in the official blog post that “lightning reflexes [are] needed to succeed on this map”, meaning players will have to either make use of the classic hip-fire or the new Tac-Stance, as there will be scant chances to find the time to aim down the sights.

In team-based game modes, teams will either spawn in the driveway or next to the hot tub with the house itself being in the middle.

What are fans saying about CoD MW3 Stash House?

The interior of Stash House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Activision

Some fans have taken to Reddit to crown it as “an instant classic” in the same vein as Shipment or Rust was for the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2.

Making light of the frenetic and fast gameplay, Redditor u/KeptPopcorn5189 says: “I’ve already been traumatised by [slide-cancelling] Rick Grimes." The Walking Dead character has been introduced as an operator skin as part of Season 2 and people are bemused to see him in situations that are a far cry from the often slow-paced drama.

Some aren’t quite as enthused, such as u/mattewjn who thinks “the inside of the house is so cluttered,” making things a little too cramped for liking, and u/redditoranon9216 is even more blunt by remarking "if you enjoy spawn dying, yes it is,” in the face of it being dubbed “an instant classic”.

Small and cramped maps aren’t to everyone’s tastes, however, and much of the same criticisms were laid at Shipment and Rust, too, when they first came along.

Only time will tell if Stash House truly does become a classic.

How does CoD MW3 Stash House link to Breaking Bad?

Speaking of classics, in the CoD MW3 Season 2 multiplayer map reveal trailer, Stash House was depicted with a pizza that appeared to have been flung on the roof.

Fans suspected this was a reference to Breaking Bad, specifically episode 2 of season 3, where a frustrated Walter White throws a pizza onto the roof of his home.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Activision

Many parallels between Stash House and Walter White’s abode can be drawn, too, as both belong to a crime lord with a lot of hidden cash that has since been raided.

This was then, in turn, confirmed by Sledgehammer Games when they replied with: “We got dipping sticks…”, itself a reference to Breaking Bad.

