Typically, mid-season updates for Call of Duty are smaller than those that go live at the start of the season, but Season 5 Reloaded will still feature plenty of new content.

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 launches on 21st August 2024.

This was confirmed through a countdown timer within a classified sector of the Season 5 Battle Pass, before Activision cemented the date in a blog post.

What to expect from CoD MW3 Season 5 Reloaded

Season 5 Reloaded sees the arrival of two new weapons in the form of the Spear and the Torque 35.

The Spear is available by completing the challenges available in the Classified Battle Pass sector, while the Torque 35 features as a reward for completing weekly objectives.

Alongside new weaponry, the mid-season update offers three new game modes, injecting a breath of fresh air into the existing selection.

Fishfection, a variation of the popular Infection mode, involves players using the new weapons mentioned above to fend off a horde of fish-based opponents.

Paintball is also arriving in Call of Duty. The usual choice of weapons is replaced with paintball guns that eliminate players with a single shot. The mode also features faster movement speeds and a range of rule sets, including Capture the Flag and Kill Confirmed.

The third and final mode arriving in Season 5 Reloaded is Defuse or Destroy, a variation of the hugely popular Search and Destroy mode. The start of a round already features a planted bomb ticking down, adding a further layer of chaos.

Season 5 Reloaded also features the final story mission of Modern Warfare Zombies. The developer hasn't shared much on what the mission entails, but players can expect an epic encounter with an undead boss.

The update also includes three brand new Schematics to give players the best possible chance of escaping alive.

