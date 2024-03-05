Despite being a mid-season refresh, there’s plenty of content on offer. Fans of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 setting will be pleased to see loads of 40K-inspired operator skins being added to the game.

We never thought we’d see the Sisters of Battle duke it out while engaging the tac-stance, but here we are.

There is plenty to be going over, though, so we’ll get straight to it. Read on to get the lowdown on everything to expect in Season 2 Reloaded!

When is CoD MW3 Season 2 Reloaded?

Call of Duty: Zombies. Activision

CoD MW3 Season 2 Reloaded mid-season update launches on 6th March at 5pm GMT.

We can assume that there will be some server downtime while the game is updated, but most of us will be at work or school during those hours - so unless you specifically booked Wednesday off to play some Call of Duty, you shouldn’t miss out on anything.

If there are any sort of delays with the update or issues with the servers, we will be sure to update you if and when these happen - so you can know exactly when you can jump into the action.

What do we know about CoD MW3 Season 2 Reloaded?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Activision

While not as large as Season 2 proper, there’s still a great deal of new content on the way. The Call of Duty blog has neatly summarised what to expect.

"Compete in a compact and chaotic 6v6 multiplayer map, explore overgrown and unsettling map variants, and get ready for Bounty and Juggermosh game modes."

CoD: Zombies is getting some love, too:

"Take on the next Zombies story mission, Dark Aether Rift, and Warlord, and explore the new mobile Point of Interest and more in Fortune’s Keep."

But if you’re after the specifics, keep reading!

New (Remastered) 6v6 Multiplayer Map – Revisit Das Haus in a whole new location as the setting moves from a training facility to the top of a skyscraper.

– Revisit Das Haus in a whole new location as the setting moves from a training facility to the top of a skyscraper. Introducing Bounty, Juggermosh – Eliminate the HVT in Bounty for extra points, and battle as a Space Marine inspired Juggernaut in the Juggermosh limited-time mode.

– Eliminate the HVT in Bounty for extra points, and battle as a Space Marine inspired Juggernaut in the Juggermosh limited-time mode. Vortex: Decay’s Realm – Redeploy to the Vortex with an expanded map pool featuring the new map variants Skidgrow and Airborne.

New Playlist and Map Variants: Vortex – Decay’s Realm (Limited-Time Mode)

"The eldritch realms within the Vortex expand with the addition of Airborne and Skidgrow, alongside Tetanus, Sporeyard and Satan’s Quarry.

"Drop into the Vortex: Decay’s Realm Playlist to compete on the new map variants across Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Hardpoint."

New Modes: Bounty, Juggermosh

"Face off against the enemy in a Team Deathmatch–style game mode where players have unlimited lives and the first team to reach the elimination-based score limit wins.

"In Bounty, however, the biggest slayer on each team will be designated as an HVT (high-value target). The HVT on each team carries a flag and is highlighted for all to see - and awards extra points when eliminated."

There are new Juggernaut skins, too, which are inspired by Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines as part of the latest Call of Duty collaboration.

There are also operator skins that appear more like Imperial Guardsmen, which will be included in the Space Maries Tracer Pack.

Call of Duty: Zombies has a whole host of new content as well:

New Story Mission – Continue your journey alongside Sergei Ravenov as you’re pulled back into the Dark Aether while investigating a new anomaly, presenting terrifying and exciting challenges you haven’t encountered before.

– Continue your journey alongside Sergei Ravenov as you’re pulled back into the Dark Aether while investigating a new anomaly, presenting terrifying and exciting challenges you haven’t encountered before. Dark Aether Rift – Squad up and conquer the Dark Aether once more in an all-new Dark Aether Rift, earning new and powerful rewards.

– Squad up and conquer the Dark Aether once more in an all-new Dark Aether Rift, earning new and powerful rewards. Battle Warlord Keres – A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone, a chemical warfare specialist who’s willing to use any means necessary to choke out opposing Operators.

– A new Warlord enters the Exclusion Zone, a chemical warfare specialist who’s willing to use any means necessary to choke out opposing Operators. New Schematics – Fire and keep on firing with the Mags of Holding. Summon an otherworldly two-wheeler with the Blood Burner Key. Expand your squad with the V-R11 Wonder Weapon.

Warzone, too, has some more modest additions, but they look interesting nonetheless.

Research Vessel Mobile POI – Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline.

– Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline. New Killstreak – Clear [outbuildings] of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location.

– Clear [outbuildings] of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location. New Field Upgrade – Create a safe zone in the gas with the Portable Decontamination Station, protecting any Operators within its area of effect.

The research vessel will move around the map for the first two minutes of the match before finding an anchorage point. As a point of interest, expect other players to flock to the ship, too.

There’s absolutely oodles of content, so be sure to check the official Call of Duty blog post that shares all.

