Since launch, Treyarch has made numerous changes to improve various elements of the game, in addition to unveiling a wealth of new weaponry and maps to master.

Alongside new content, the developer has buffed and nerfed existing weapons in a bid to maintain a level playing field.

So, what's changed in the Black Ops 6 season 1 patch notes? Keep on reading for all the intel!

What has been buffed and nerfed in CoD BO6?

Perhaps the biggest adjustment to the Black Ops 6 weapon arsenal is a buff to several assault rifles including the hugely popular XM4.

Check out the full list of changes below:

XM4

Maximum Damage Range (0-16.5 metres) : Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23

: Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23 Medium Damage Range (16.5-40.6 metres) : Pre-patch - 22 / Post-patch - 22

: Pre-patch - 22 / Post-patch - 22 Minimum Damage Range (40.6+ metres) : Pre-patch - 17 / Post-patch - 19

: Pre-patch - 17 / Post-patch - 19 Headshot Multiplier : Pre-patch - 1.3x / Post-patch - 1.15x

: Pre-patch - 1.3x / Post-patch - 1.15x CHF Barrel: Pre-patch - 1.42x / Post-patch - 1.25x

AMES 85

Maximum Damage Range (0-50.8 metres) : Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23

: Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23 Minimum Damage Range (50.8+ metres) : Pre-patch - 17 / Post-patch - 19

: Pre-patch - 17 / Post-patch - 19 Headshot Multiplier : Pre-patch - 1.25x / Post-patch -1.12x

: Pre-patch - 1.25x / Post-patch -1.12x CHF Barrel: Pre-patch - 1.4x / Post-patch - 1.25x

GPR 91

Maximum Damage Range (0-19.1 metres) : Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23

: Pre-patch - 21 / Post-patch - 23 Medium Damage Range (19.1-45.7 metres) : Pre-patch - 20 / Post-patch - 22

: Pre-patch - 20 / Post-patch - 22 Minimum Damage Range (45.7+ metres): Pre-patch - 17 / Post-Patch - 19

Additional adjustments

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.15

Sprint to Fire time improved from 165ms to 160ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 275ms to 270ms

Slide to Fire time improved from 0.37s to 0.33s

Dive to Fire time improved from 0.45s to 0.42s

Attachment adjustments

CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.4 to 1.2



Goblin MK2

All movement speeds improved by 0.01m/s (Yes, every little bit matters)

Sprint to Fire time improved from 180ms to 175ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 290ms to 285ms

Kompakt 92

Minimum Damage Range (26.7+ metres): Pre-patch - 11 / Post-patch - 10

Marine SP

Minimum Damage Range : Pre-patch (0-9.7 metres) - 92 / Post-patch (0-2 metres) - 102

: Pre-patch (0-9.7 metres) - 92 / Post-patch (0-2 metres) - 102 Medium Damage Range 1 : Pre-patch (9.8-15.2 metres) - 84 / Post-patch (2.1-12.7 metres) - 96

: Pre-patch (9.8-15.2 metres) - 84 / Post-patch (2.1-12.7 metres) - 96 Medium Damage Range 2 : Pre-patch (15.3-18.2 metres) - 60 / Post-patch (12.8*25.4 metres) - 70

: Pre-patch (15.3-18.2 metres) - 60 / Post-patch (12.8*25.4 metres) - 70 Medium Damage Range 3 : Pre-patch (18.3-20.7 metres metres) - 49 / Post-patch (25.5-33 metres) -50

: Pre-patch (18.3-20.7 metres metres) - 49 / Post-patch (25.5-33 metres) -50 Minimum Damage Range: Pre-patch (20.7+ metres) - 45 / Post-patch (33+ metres) - 30

CoD Black Ops 6. Activision

Additional 12 Gauge Slug adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1 to 1.1

Now increases hip spread by 15%

ASG-89

Maximum Damage Range : Pre-patch (0-3.8 metres) - 92 / Post-patch (0-1.3 metres) - 102

: Pre-patch (0-3.8 metres) - 92 / Post-patch (0-1.3 metres) - 102 Medium Damage Range 1 : Pre-patch (3.9-5.3 metres) - 84 / Post-patch (1.4-15.2 metres) - 70

: Pre-patch (3.9-5.3 metres) - 84 / Post-patch (1.4-15.2 metres) - 70 Medium Damage Range 2 : Pre-patch (5.4-12.1 metres) - 49 / Post-patch (15.3-21.6 metres) - 50

: Pre-patch (5.4-12.1 metres) - 49 / Post-patch (15.3-21.6 metres) - 50 Medium Damage Range 3 : Pre-patch (12.2-19.1 metres) - 33 / Post-patch (21.7-29.2 metres) - 40

: Pre-patch (12.2-19.1 metres) - 33 / Post-patch (21.7-29.2 metres) - 40 Minimum Damage Range: Pre-patch (19.1+ metres) - 24 / Post-patch (29.2+ metres) 30

SWAT 5.56

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 340ms to 315ms

Sprint to Fire time improved from 215ms to 205ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 325ms to 315ms

Attachment adjustments

Rapid Fire Attachment: Recoil Gun Kick penalty increased from 25% to 30% Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30% Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%



AEK-973

Sprint to Fire time increased from 205ms to 215ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time increased from 315ms to 325ms

Attachment adjustments

Rapid Fire Attachment: Rate of Fire benefit reduced from 10% to 5% Burst Fire Delay increased from 115ms to 295ms Recoil Gun Kick penalty increased from 25% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 50% Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 50%



Sniper Rifles

All snipers now have 1 second of 50% Idle Sway scaling at the beginning of Aim Down Sight

All snipers have had base Flinch Resistance improved by 17%

LW3A1 Frostline

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 550ms to 535ms

Sprint to Fire time improved from 300ms to 290ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 450ms to 430ms

ADS Idle Sway reduced (improved) by about 10%

Attachment adjustments

Infiltrator Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.48m/s to 0.58m/s

Heavy Stock Attachment Flinch Resistance decreased from 60% to 53%

CHF Barrel Attachment Recoil Gun Kick penalty improved from 75% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty improved from 65% to 50%

Combat Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.25m/s to 0.33m/s Flinch Resistance decreased from 35% to 23%



CoD Black Ops 6 Activision

SVD

Introduced a delay after firing before a new shot can be queued. This does not change the rate of fire, but prevents accidentally firing extra unintended shots when repeatedly pulling the trigger.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 310ms to 300ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 460ms to 450ms

Attachment adjustments

Infiltrator Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.5m/s to 0.56m/s

Heavy Stock Attachment Flinch Resistance decreased from 50% to 42.5%

CHF Barrel Attachment Recoil Gun Kick penalty improved from 75% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty improved from 65% to 50%

Combat Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.27m/s to 0.3m/s Flinch Resistance decreased from 25% to 12.5%



LR 7.62

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 470ms to 460ms

Attachment adjustments

Infiltrator Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.43m/s to 0.51m/s

Heavy Stock Attachment Flinch Resistance decreased from 55% to 48%

CHF Barrel Attachment Recoil Gun Kick penalty improved from 75% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty improved from 65% to 50%

Combat Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.2m/s to 0.25m/s Flinch Resistance decreased from 30% to 18%



Alongside the buffs and nerfs, Treyarch has made further adjustments to spawn logic to stop players respawning next to an enemy.

The developer has also reduced the footstep volume while the Ninja Perk is active, giving you even more opportunities to sneak behind enemy lines undetected.

There are also several map exploits that have been addressed to stop players capturing Hardpoint hills while out of the zone, along with other frustrating glitches.

Full patch notes for CoD BO6 season 1

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for the Black Ops 6 season 1 update:

Additional multiplayer changes

Maps

Lowtown Addressed an issue where the water would flicker for some players.

Protocol Adressed an issue where the water would flicker for some players. Adjusted the A S&D bombsite to prevent line of sight from artillery above.

Red Card Addressed an issue where players could get outside of the intended playspace.

Vault Adjusted the A S&D bombsite to reduce line of sights from start spawn area.



Spawns

Spawn logic updates across several maps to reduce the chances of spawning near enemies.

Adjusted start spawns in Subsonic to prevent damaging opposing enemy team at match start.

Modes

Addressed an issue across several maps where Hardpoint zones could be captured outside of the intended boundaries.

Addressed an issue where incorrect icons could display on the Next Hardpoint lock icon.

Addressed an issue where the bomb in Search & Destroy could not be retrieved if dropped on a destroyed vehicle.

Addressed an issue where the "Time is almost up" line would play too frequently in Gunfight.

Game Chat

Addressed an issue where some players were unable to hear each other during Intermission (between rounds) and in Post-Game voice chat.

Gunsmith

Various updates to weapon descriptions.

Addressed an issue where stickers would appear in the Decal slot.

Perks

Slight reduction to Ninja footstep volume. Additionally we’ve made a slight reduction to default footstep volume.

Addressed an issue that prevented Gearhead from being able to booby-trap enemy Care Packages.

Addressed an issue that prevented Equipment from replenishing with the Scavenger Perk.

Scorestreaks

Archangel Addressed an issue where the rocket would sometimes explode immediately when firing near a wall.



Challenges

Addressed an issue where some Daily Challenges were not tracking properly.

Addressed a bug causing player to be slowed when shot while mantling.

Theater

Added Nuketown and Private Match recordings.

Addressed various stability issues when viewing matches.

UI

Closed an exploit that allowed players to equip Operators they had not unlocked.

Addressed an issue where the AAR could close when entering the Scoreboard tab.

Addressed an issue earned and unearned medals would not display correctly in Collections.

Addressed an issue where the option to select an attachment skin would not be visible for some players.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where some weapon effects would persist on the character after changing weapons.

Stability

Added numerous stability fixes.

Zombies

Maps

Terminus Addressed an issue where defuse progress was sometimes not saved if the player stopped defusing during the Apocalypse Protocol Main Quest step. Addressed an issue where entering a Kazimir after completing the Main Quest would teleport the player to the boss arena and down them. Addressed an issue where loading into a saved game after unlocking the Pack-A-Punch machine could cause some doors to have inconsistent collision. Addressed an issue during the Main Quest where connecting both Node Connectors at the same time would cause overlapping voice lines. Changed the location of the Ammo Cache on the Seaside Path.

Liberty Falls Updated the first Mangler whose arm is blown off to always drop a Mangler Cannon instead of only the first Mangler that spawns. Resolved an issue where Blanchard would not be present during some dialogue.



Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue where camos were not being applied to Zombie Builds.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to have 3 weapons.

Addressed an issue where Wallbuy rarity would reset when loading into a save.

Addressed an issue where yellow damage numbers would appear when hitting a critical spot with the Ray Gun.

CoD Black Ops 6.

Perks

Quick Revive Dying Wish Augment Addressed an issue where Dying Wish could activate when diving from large heights while protected from fall damage.

Elemental Pop Addressed an issue where Elemental Pop would prevent normal Ammo Mod activations.

Jugger-nog Turtle Shell Augment Turtle Shell will now apply damage mitigation when being grabbed by an Amalgam.

PHD Flopper Addressed an issue where diving onto an elevated or inclined surface, such as stairs or up a hill, would not activate the perk.



GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that prevented players revived by Near Death Experience from keeping all their Perks.

Field Upgrades

Adjusted the description for the Energy Mine to no longer say it deals Electrical damage to accurately reflect the damage type.

Increased Dark Flare damage from 20% to 40% of the base zombie max health per tick.

Addressed an issue where an extra charge on Field Upgrades would be lost when loading a save.

Support

Addressed an issue that could cause the Mutant Injection to end early when near water.

Addressed an issue that allowed the player to pick up a Sentry Turret while using Mutant Injection.

Reduced self-damage from the LDBR.

Save & Load

Closed an exploit that allowed keeping a save file after it had already been loaded.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where zombies charmed by Brain Rot could prevent the player from completing an exfil.

Addressed an issue where loading a save would disable the rampage inducer if it was active.

Addressed an issue where zombies would throw guts at the end camera if the player leaves the match to end the game.

Terminus Addressed an issue where rarely the round would not end after killing all zombies. Addressed an issue where the Amalgam could grab the player while slowed. Addressed an issue where the Amalgam could pull players into walls causing them to get stuck. Addressed an issue where diving while being hit by knockback from Patient 13 could push the player further than intended.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue that prevented the Abomination from spawning inside Fuller’s Liberty Lanes. Addressed an issue where the Abomination could fire off a beam attack before leaving a spawn closet.



Activities

Addressed an issue that would prevent one elite from spawning consistently during exfil from rounds 16 onward

Updated S.A.M. Trials that required the player to not take damage to display a progress bar instead of a timer.

Terminus. Addressed an issue where players would be able to use Equipment, Scorestreaks, and fire weapons during the Boat Race awards sequence.



XP Earn Rates

Addressed an issue where XP was being awarded to all weapons being used in an assist instead of just the last one. If two weapons were used in an assist only the last one used by the players getting the assist will be awarded XP.



Challenges

Addressed an issue where Wall Buys would not progress the Prestige 8 Challenge Value Town.

Addressed an issue where Legendary GobbleGums would progress the Ultra Prestige 8 Challenge Full Power instead of Ultra GobbleGums.

Addressed an issue where the Liberated Challenge could be completed by saving and quitting before starting the final encounter.

Addressed an issue that would complete the Social Distancing and Invincible Challenges by joining a game in progress.

Addressed an issue that would complete the Harbinger of Doom Challenge when loading into a saved game and using a Scorestreak.

Addressed an issue where the Prestige 5 Challenge Fire & Forget would mention needing a Bombing Run medal instead a Lethality medal.

Addressed an issue where the player would not complete Outrageous Challenge until Round 16 instead of Round 15.

Addressed an issue where loading a save past Round 25 would complete the Sticks N’ Stones Challenge.

Addressed an issue where the Dark Journey Challenge could show as not complete when unlocking Nebula on 33 weapons and being awarded the Calling Card.

AFK Detection

We have updated the detection logic to determine if a player is AFK during an active match. This should reduce the amount of false positive AFK kicks in Zombies.

Added AFK Kick warning UI to ZM

UI

Updated visuals on all GobbleGums to improve readability.

Addressed an issue where the Boat UI would overlap with the Map with the Central Command HUD preset.

Addressed an issue where the Drop Node Connecter prompt during the Terminus Main Quest would overlap with the Map with the Central Command HUD preset.

Addressed an issue where the Round number would initially be displayed incorrectly when loading a save.

Addressed an issue where the Weapon Stats on the AAR would show the loadout players started with instead of the loadout they ended with.

Addressed an issue where some items would show the wrong text on the Tac Map when pinged.

Removed Multiplayer information from Melee Weapon descriptions.

Added a Highest Round icon to the AAR when reaching a new personal highest round.

Added a timer to the scoreboard.

Added a notification when picking up Intel.

Graphics

Addressed an issue on PS4 where some effects would stop rendering at higher rounds.

Addressed an issue where some effects for the Mutant Injection were not working when Sprinting.

Addressed an issue where the character effects from Brutus would be present during Mutant Injection.

Liberty Falls Addressed an issue where some damaged vehicles would not have smoke effects.



Stability

Addressed an issue where the game could crash when attempting to start a solo match after playing in splitscreen. Addressed an issue where sometimes the player would be unable to Save & Quit with the error "The game failed to save for an unknown reason. Try again later." Added numerous stability fixes.



