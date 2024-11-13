To fend off hundreds of Zombies, building the right loadout before a match begins is the key to achieving success.

With over 100 different Augments to choose from, it can be tricky to decide which ones are the best to research.

Here, find out how to research Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies, along with how to use them to outlast the enemy.

How to research Augments in CoD BO6 explained

The ability to start researching Augments unlocks at Level 11.

This means you'll need to play a few matches to reach this particular rank before research commences.

Once you're there, follow these steps to start researching Augments:

Open the weapon menu

Select the Augments option

Then move to the Research Augments screen

Each Perk-a-Cola, Ammo Mod and Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a set of unique Augments to provide further benefits while fighting the undead.

Ranging from the ability to use equipment while sprinting to extending the length of Tactical Sprint, there are several Augments to suit all styles of play.

To begin researching Augments, select the item you wish to research Augments for in the menu. Once done, you'll see an orange tick appear.

CoD Black Ops 6.

Once the research is active, all you need to do is earn XP in Black Ops 6 Zombies matches to progress the orange bar.

It will take a while to earn enough XP to unlock all of the Major and Minor Augments on offer, but the benefits they provide are definitely worth the grind.

How to use Augments in CoD BO6

Once you've unlocked the Augments of your choice, assign one Major Augment and one Minor Augment that will activate when you purchase that particular item.

The Augments will activate automatically, meaning there's no need to spend any additional Essence on them while you're attempting to save up for that next Pack-a-Punch upgrade.

