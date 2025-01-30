Armed with a quick rate of fire and high levels of mobility, the C9 complements the Omnimovement system perfectly.

But what exactly is the best Black Ops 6 C9 loadout? Keep on reading for the strongest build and the best set of attachments that will greatly increase your chances of topping the scoreboard.

Best C9 loadout for CoD BO6 Season 2 explained

Call of Duty.

After spending some time in the gunsmith, this set of five attachments improves all aspects of the C9 for even better performance:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

To keep recoil at a minimum, the Muzzle Brake reduces the unwanted kick generated by the C9's fast rate of fire.

For minimal damage drop-off, the Gain-Twist Barrel is the barrel of choice thanks to its increase in bullet velocity.

Mobility is key to succeeding in Black Ops 6, which is where the pairing of Ranger Foregrip and Ergonomic Grip comes into its own.

Faster aim-down sight, sprint-to-fire and sprint movement speed give you the best possible chance of reacting to incoming targets.

Perks

Call of Duty.

After equipping the attachments, the focus switches to the strongest combination of perks. These are the best picks to use alongside the C9:

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk Greed: Gung-Ho

The trio of Dexterity, Double Time and Gung-Ho guarantee high levels of mobility are maintained at all times.

Pair that with an aggressive style of play and it's very easy to score a huge number of eliminations.

The small magazine size of the C9 means players will find themselves switching to their secondary weapon.

Equipping Fast Hands in the Perk 2 slot increases weapon swap speed, giving players the best chance of outgunning their opponents.

Best CoD BO6 C9 meta loadout explained

Call of Duty.

For those wanting the best C9 build capable of competing against the rest of Black Ops 6's ever-expanding arsenal, this loadout is the one to pick:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

The combination of Compensator, Vertical Foregrip and Recoil Springs ensures all kick is reduced, resulting in significant accuracy boosts.

Improvements in damage come from the Long Barrel, greatly improving damage range, making all the difference in long-distance combat.

Last and by no means least is the Ergonomic Grip, which bolsters slide-to-fire, sprint-to-fire and aim-down sight speeds, guaranteeing the fastest reactions.

That's all there is to know about the best C9 loadout dominating Black Ops 6! While you're here, check out our guide detailing how to complete The Tomb Easter Egg with ease.

