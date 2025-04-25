If you want to ensure you’re not missing out on any content before heading to the continent, we’ve got all the Token locations for you.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Token locations

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Sandfall Interactive

There are a total of three Tokens to obtain during the Festival, and you can get them by talking to various people hanging around the festivities.

Firstly, you’ll automatically receive a Token once you take control of Gustave at the Festival – that was easy!

You can get the second Token from Antoine, the bald man in a white coat standing opposite the three booths where you spend Tokens.

He’ll ask you three questions, and you’ll need to get them all right to earn the Token.

You can try as many times as you like, so don’t worry about getting any wrong, but in either case, here are the answers to his questions three:

67 years ago Expedition Zero Abilities you internalise by using a Pictos in battle after enough times

With all three questions answered, you’ll receive your second Token.

The third token is received from Maelle, who is down by the water.

You’ll have to duel her, and if you manage to take her down, she’ll give you the third Festival Token.

Just like Antoine, you can fight her as many times as you like, and it’s good parrying practice, so it’s worth doing this anyway.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Festival Token rewards

With your three Tokens, you can swap them with the vendors at the nearby booths for some nice rewards:

Tom (left booth) – Weird Pictos: A key item that can later be given to a merchant at the Gestral Village who will fix it, giving you the Augmented Aim Pictos

Weird Pictos: A key item that can later be given to a merchant at the Gestral Village who will fix it, giving you the Augmented Aim Pictos Amandine (middle booth) – Bun: A new man-bun hairstyle for Gustave

Bun: A new man-bun hairstyle for Gustave Colette (right booth) – Old Key: Used to unlock a gate in Old Lumière where you can find the Fracture Survivor journal entry

Once you’ve claimed all your prizes, it’s just a matter of talking to Gustave’s sister Emma and heading off to the continent!

For more on Clair Obscur, check out our interview below...

