It’s nice to have new locales to explore in Urzikstan, though many still want Verdansk to return to Warzone. We’re happy to see Rebirth Island is still getting some love, too, after being reintroduced back in April.

If you are desperate for some Verdansk action, you can hop into CoD Warzone Mobile and relive the glory days.

There is a lot to delve into in the full Warzone Season 5 patch notes, though, so let’s cut to the chase and get straight to it!

More like this

Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 full patch notes

At a quick glance, Warzone Season 5 brings a new map location to Urzikstan, with a new game mode surrounding it.

There are new Season 5 kills or assists and placement rewards which will net you an emblem at the end of the season depending on how you performed.

There are lots of tweaks and balances made to weapons, as well as a few bug fixes.

Below are the full patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, courtesy of Activision:

PERFORMANCE

Addressed an issue causing poor performance on Xbox One consoles

CUSTOMISATION

Improved quality of first-person arm textures on the Jeans Ghost Operator Skin

Removed incompatible Underbarrel from the Matambre Blueprint for the FJX Horus

(Urzikstan) Superstore – If you're looking for a place to shop, loot and shoot, look no further than the new Superstore point of interest in Urzikstan! This retail complex has everything you need, from guns and ammo to killstreaks. Just watch out for enemy squads - they might have a different idea of customer service

NEW MODES

Superstore Resurgence Limited-Time Mode

Impatient to drop straight into the iconic returning Superstore? This intense and compact Resurgence experience is the perfect place to relive old memories and have a blast! Pro tip: watch out for great deals at Buy Stations

Player count: 28

Squad Size: Quads

Match duration: 10 minutes

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Weekly Playlist 24th – 31st July

Superstore Resurgence – Urzistan (Quads)

Ranked Play – Rebirth Island (Trios)

Plunder – Uzbekistan (Quads)

Battle Royale – Uzbekistan (Solos, duos. Trios, quads)

Resurgence – Rebirth Island (Solos, Duos, Quads)

Resurgence – Map Rotation (Trios)

GENERAL

Warzone Rewards

Season 5 introduces new weapon camos, blueprints and other cosmetic rewards through the already available Warzone Rewards system

We’ve added 16 new challenges divided into four categories Combat Expertise: Focused on getting weapons and eliminations Cooperation: Communicate and help your squad Mobility: Get into the heat Redacted: Intentionally mysterious challenges

Earn the Sports Icon weapon blueprint by completing all challenges

GAMEPLAY

ALL MAPS | ALL MODES

Redeploy Drone Beacon (RDB) Field Upgrade Veterans may remember what we used to call the "Portable Redeploy Balloon". It has returned with a fresh coat of paint and added functionalities Use the RDB to call a Redeploy Drone whenever or wherever you want to relocate your team quickly The RDB is a light object that can be thrown quite far Beware, enemies can destroy the beacon or the drone at all times

Field Upgrade

ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE

Bounty Contest Public Event The Bounty Contest public event assigns a Bounty contract to each team, meaning players should always expect to be on the hunt or hunted Completing the Bounty immediately triggers another one, allowing for a chain of eliminations and serious cash earnings This event can occur during circles 2 and 5

Public Event

Champion's Quest Reward Refresh Now unlocks new rewards including an animated camouflage called Super Slick



ADJUSTED

ALL MAPS | ALL MODES

Buy Station Inventory – The new RDB now replaces the PRD Inventory: Limited stock of two Cost: $4,000

– The new RDB now replaces the PRD

Excludes Vondel

In Resurgence, Specialist has been added to Buy Stations

Inventory: Limited stock of one Cost: $30,000



Excludes Ranked

ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE

Champion’s Quest Timers – The timers for each element have been reduced per squad size: Quads: Reduced to 10m05s, down from 10m45s Trios: Reduced to 8m05s, down from 8m35s Duos: Reduced to 6m30s, down from 6m40s Solos: Reduced to 4m20s, down from 4m30s

– The timers for each element have been reduced per squad size:

We’re happy with the current challenge but we wanted to create more gunfights around the nuke itself. We’ve noticed a lot of nukes were planted with few squads remaining and/or in final circles. That was never the intent and hopefully these timer reductions will keep the challenge difficult and make the ending more exciting!

Redeploy Weapons Handgun attachments have been refreshed Updated a few primary weapons supplied later into matches



Public Events The introduction of Bounty Contest reduces the chances of the following: Occupation Scan on Rebirth Island and Vondel Rogue Signal on Fortune’s Keep



Solo Contract Behavior Quality of Life Contracts will no longer be cancelled if you are eliminated in Resurgence Solos

Quality of Life

NEW WEAPONS

Static-HV Submachine Gun Bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm. The weapon boasts a high fire rate and significant ammo capacity with a base of 50 rounds in its factory magazine Available via Battle Pass Sector 6

Submachine Gun

STG44 Assault Rifle The rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon Available via Battle Pass Sector 7

Assault Rifle

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Widemouth Barrel (Week 1 Challenges) Compatibility: MORS Sniper Rifle [MWIII] A widemouth barrel crafted to accommodate magnetic ball bearings that shatter upon firing, creating a barrage of small and lethal projectiles



JAK Cataclysm (Week 2 Challenges) Compatibility: RPK LMG Command the battlefield with this .50 Cal conversion kit for the RPK. Slow yet powerful with a high-capacity drum mag, this kit is your enemy's nightmare



JAK Slash (Week 3 Challenges) Compatibility: Many Weapons with underbarrel capabilities This underbarrel vertical grip doubles as a combat knife, replacing your melee attack with a lethal slash



JAK Protean (Week 4 Challenges) Compatibility: RAAL LMG This conversion kit turns the RAAL into a highly adaptable prototype weapon with a telescoping barrel that can be toggled between full-auto and semi-auto fire, offering suppressive fire and precision in the same weapon



WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

MCW

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

This brings it to the same TTK as the upper torso and arms, leading to more consistent long range engagements

SVA 545

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 metres, up from 31.75

BAL-27

Max Damage Range increased to 26.67 metres, up from 21.59

Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire

Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness

Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range

MTZ-556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 metres, up from 50.8

M4 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 17

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 21

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 metres, up from 25.4

BAS-B

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 metres, up from 35.56

TAQ-V (MWII)

Leg Modifier increased to 0.9x, up from 0.85x

AMR9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 metres, up from 10.67

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 metres, up from 17.78

FJX Horus

Max Damage Range decreased to 8.63 metres, down from 10.16

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.27 metres, down from 20.32

Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.91 metres, down from 30.48

Increased sprint to fire time to 110ms, up from 93ms

Superi 46

Decreased movement speed to 4.9m/s, down from 5m/s

Decreased crouched movement speed to 1.9m/s, down from 2m/s

Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 5.9m/s

Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.4m/s, down from 3.6m/s

WSP-9

Legs Modifiers decreased to .9x, down from 1x

The WSP-9 is a great longer range SMG option, but we wanted to ensure you need to be more accurate with your shots to hit the intended TTK.

Minibak (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 21

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 metres, up from 8.38

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 21.59 metres, up from 19.05

Lower Torso Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from .95x

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22

VEL-46 (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Min damage increased to 16, up from 15

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

Vaznev-9k (MWII)

Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 20

Max Damage Range increased to 11.43 metres, up from 8.89

Bruen Mk9

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 metres, up from 31.75

Holger 26

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x

The Holger 26 was a dominant long range choice this past season, and while we want to keep it a viable long range option, it was slightly overperforming. This change makes it so you have to be a bit more accurate to get that intended TTK.

Pulemyot 762

Max Damage Range increased to 34.29 metres, up from 27.94

Upper and Lower Arm Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x

TAQ Eradicator

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24

Max Damage Range increased to 39.37 metres, up from 33.02

TAQ Evolvere

Leg Modifier increased to 1.07x, up from 1x

Reclaimer 18

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types

Semi-auto Increased rate of fire to 200rpm, up from 182rpm



KV Broadside (MWII)

JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Decreased vertical recoil by 20 per cent



COR-45

Decreased rate of fire to 240rpm, down from 375rpm

XRK v6 Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire to 264rpm, down from 438rpm

XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire to 272rpm, down from 545rpm



Sledgehammer

Decreased movement speed by 22 per cent

Decreased heavy swing melee range to 3.2 metres, down from 5.3

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

RESURGENCE

Compete in the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play as Rebirth Island Resurgence returns challenging players to prove their skillset on the way to the Top 250. Harness the competitive spirit and earn new rewards for ranking up and advancing through the Skill Divisions.

Ranked Play Resurgence players can earn rewards via Ranking, the completion of Placement Challenges, and Skill Division rewards.

Here are the Season 5 Kills or Assists and Placement rewards:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 5 Competitor Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: WZ Ranked Play Season 5 Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 5 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 15, 25 times: SR Monster Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: Pro Issue SOA Subverter Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: Straight Fire Weapon Charm

The End of Season rewards for Season 5 are awarded based on your highest Skill Division placement, including:

Bronze: WZ Season 5 Bronze Emblem

Silver: WZ Season 5 Silver Emblem

Gold: WZ Season 5 Gold Animated Emblem

Gold: WZ Season 5 Gold Weapon Charm

Platinum: WZ Season 5 Platinum Animated Emblem

Platinum: WZ Season 5 Platinum Weapon Charm

Diamond: WZ Season 5 Diamond Animated Emblem

Diamond: WZ Season 5 Diamond Weapon Charm

Crimson: WZ Season 5 Crimson Animated Emblem

Crimson: WZ Season 5 Crimson Weapon Charm

Iridescent: WZ Season 5 Iridescent Animated Emblem

Iridescent: WZ Season 5 Iridescent Animated Calling Card

Iridescent: WZ Season 5 Iridescent Weapon Charm

Top 250: WZ Season 5 Top 250 Animated Emblem

Top 250: WZ Season 5 Top 250 Animated Calling Card

Top 250: WZ Season 5 Top 250 Weapon Charm

#1 Overall: Season 5 #1 Overall Animated Emblem

#1 Overall: Season 5 #1 Overall Animated Calling Card

Ranked Play competitors can also earn the Skill Division Operator Skin sets for use with both the CDL Male and Female Operators (for both factions) to represent your highest Skill Division obtained above Gold. These Skins are the same as the ones you can unlock in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Ranked Play.

UI/UX

Dynamic Gas Mask Overlay Quality of Life The gas mask overlay will now fade in and out depending if you’re in gas or not This way, players can equip the gas mask at any time without having their vision impacted

Quality of Life

Reinforcement Flare Quality of Life We added a reminder in the HUD whenever your squad mate is eliminated and you have a reinforcement flare available

Quality of Life

Infil Parachute Added the Parachute Camera Perspective setting to the Console graphics menu The setting allows players to change between first and third person view while parachuting during the initial infi



Plate Carriers The Stow prompet now appears properly when looking at a Plate Carrier loot card



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the Find a Party feature from functioning properly

Fixed several issues causing crashes and errors

Fixed an issue causing vehicle icons to be larger than intended on the minimap and tac-map

Fixed an issue in Plunder preventing the downed icon from appearing in the killfeed

Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to remain in the players hands while entering a boat

Fixed an issue preventing the Specialist Perk pack from updating the Currently Holding section in the Buy Station

Fixed an issue causing the player to get booted to the main menu while in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue causing a player to be kicked out of a Private Match lobby when looking at a player profile

Fixed an issue causing text to overlap on a Redacted weapon’s loot card

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.