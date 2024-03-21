Rumours have been claiming that Verdansk is coming back to Warzone in 2024, however.

Following the launch of CoD Warzone Mobile, those rumours are at least a half-truth.

Read on to find out if Verdansk is coming back to Warzone in 2024 or not. We detail official news, where Warzone Mobile fits into all this, and what the rumour mill has been churning out.

Is Verdansk coming back to Warzone in 2024? Official news

No, it has not been confirmed that Verdansk will come back to the main Warzone game in 2024.

Rumours have been pointing towards the return of Verdansk this year, but Activision is yet to confirm its plans on this front.

Verdansk is technically in 2023’s CoD MW3, but not part of Warzone. It provides the setting for campaign missions Deep Cover, Flashpoint, Gora Dam and Operation 627.

We’ll update this page with official news on Verdansk coming back to Warzone as soon as we’re able, if Activision confirms anything.

For now, though, Verdansk is playable - but not in the Warzone you’re used to.

Is Verdansk coming to Warzone Mobile?

Verdansk is one of the two main maps in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s battle royale mode.

That’s right, Verdansk is back in Warzone in 2024, but only on the mobile version of the game.

Depending on the mode or playlist, Verdansk in Warzone Mobile supports up to 120 players.

The official CoD website talks about the return of Verdansk in Warzone Mobile as part of a blog post.

In it, Activision acknowledges how "players have been eager to get back to the city where it all started" ever since its destruction.

"Will you drop in hot to a high-traffic point of interest like Superstore, gunning for an early advantage, or take a stealthier approach, playing at the edges of the circle collapse?"

What’s more, the original Verdansk Gulag makes its return in Warzone Mobile, too.

What does the rumour mill say about Verdansk coming back to Warzone?

The rumour mill is suggesting that Verdansk will return to the main Warzone by the end of 2024.

Rumours are claiming that Verdansk will return as part of the upcoming (rumoured) Black Ops Gulf War Season 1.

If you haven’t heard, the next CoD game is rumoured to be Black Ops Gulf War. Since those rumours started circulating at the back end of 2023, new details about the game have been slipping through the cracks. This includes the return of Verdansk.

An Insider Gaming report tells us that "the current plan is to follow the traditional Warzone 'main map' release schedule and have Verdansk return as a part of Black Ops Gulf Wars Season 1".

If this is true, based on the series's "annual trend of a late October - early November release, it suggests that Verdansk is set to return in December 2024".

Time will tell if this report is true. It is a rumour (a likely one, sure), though, and needs to be treated as such. Always take rumours with a healthy pinch of salt.

If Verdansk is returning as the main map in Warzone following the launch of the next CoD game, we’ll learn all about that soon enough.

