Call of Duty update (15th April): Full patch notes and CoD playlist changes

Call of Duty will get its traditional Thursday update on 15th April 2021, with Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War both expected to get a little refresh.

With Season 3’s potential nuke event looming on the horizon and Season 2 Reloaded in the rearview mirror, you can expect this week’s CoD update to be a little on the smaller side.

That being said, it’s always interesting to know what’s changing in CoD from week to week, so read on to learn all about this week’s update!

CoD update release date and time: What time does the weekly update drop on 15th April?

As long-term fans will know, the Call of Duty weekly update generally happens at 6pm UK time on Thursday, so you should expect to see this week’s changes taking effect early in the evening on Thursday 15th April 2021. Not long to wait, then!

How to fix slow download speeds with the CoD update

As ever, there’s a chance that you could get hit by slow download speeds, with fans around the globe putting their internet providers to the test as they all try to boot up the game and download the update at the same time. If your download does seem to be crawling along, or your game appears to be lagging, try cancelling any other downloads/streams that you have on the go, and move as close to your router as possible. It might be wise to connect up with an ethernet cable if you haven’t already.

Patch notes: What’s new in the 15th April CoD update?

Activision rounded up this week’s CoD changes in a big blog post, which we’ll sum up for you now! Here are the key details to be aware of.

Blueprint Gun Game, a new version of Gun Game, arrives in Black Ops Cold War with the latest playlist changes.

Triple-Double Weekend runs from 6pm on Friday 16th April to 6pm on Monday 19th April, with players getting double XP across Black Ops – Cold War and Warzone.

Also, some store changes bring two new bundles to the fore:

The Corpse Collector bundle brings together the Beck Operator Skin ‘Carnage’, the ‘Ultimate Hunter’ Weapon Blueprint, and the ‘Plague Hound’ Finishing Move.

brings together the Beck Operator Skin ‘Carnage’, the ‘Ultimate Hunter’ Weapon Blueprint, and the ‘Plague Hound’ Finishing Move. The Stich Sentinel bundle collects the ‘Overrun’ SMG Blueprint, the ‘Cottontail’ Sniper Rifle Blueprint, a new Stitch Operator Skin, an Animated Calling Card, an Animated Emblem, the ‘Rearranged Thoughts’ Finishing Move, the ‘Carbon Oni’ Charm, and the ‘Oni’ Reticle.

And that’s all we know for now! There are sure to be bigger changes when CoD Season 3 rocks up later in the month, but this week’s changes should keep us busy in the meantime.

