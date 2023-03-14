Cosmic Smash coming back was likely not on anyone’s list of expected announcements in 2023, but here we are.

In one of the more unexpected announcements from Sega in recent years, the legendary Japanese company has unveiled C-Smash VRS, a reimagining of a cult classic arcade and Dreamcast game — and a release date for a demo of the game has been confirmed, too.

Something of a cult classic, Sega’s arcade and Dreamcast game based on the sport squash combines the sport with that Breakout-like gameplay we all know and love. It’s got clean visuals, a neat soundtrack, and is perfectly set up to perform well as a VR game.

VR is exactly where this new Cosmic Smash finds itself. If you’d like to give the game a go before buying, a demo has been confirmed for PSVR 2. Read on to find out when the C-Smash VRS demo release date is, if you can pre-order the full game, and to watch a trailer.

The C-Smash VRS demo release date is Thursday 23rd March 2023. You will be able to download, install, and play the demo of the new Cosmic Smash on PSVR 2 at the end of the month.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed release date for the full game, but at least there is a demo to try out before it launches. We’ll update this page when Sega reveals more.

Can I pre-order C-Smash VRS?

You cannot currently pre-order C-Smash VRS. You can, however, wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store.

We will, of course, update this page with pre-order information when it becomes available. Expect this around the same time the full game is given a release date.

Which consoles and platforms can play C-Smash VRS?

C-Smash VRS is available exclusively on PSVR 2. This means that you’ll need to own both a PS5 and PlayStation VR 2 headset in order to play the game.

As of writing, the game is not available on other VR headsets.

C-Smash VRS gameplay and story details

In C-Smash VRS, you’ll play single-player, multiplayer, and co-op in a variety of racket sports. You’ll have squash, tennis, racket, paddle ball and more in a futuristic setting.

There will be Breakout-like modes among others, all set to original beats and tracks by DJ Ken Ishii, who brought us the soundtracks to Rez Infinite, and Danalogue, who worked on The Comet is Coming and Soccer 96.

Throughout the game, your avatar’s body and dynamic environments pulse along with the beat. So, you’ll be working out to the beat in what should be a fun and stress-free experience.

C-Smash VRS is hoping to be both relaxing and stimulating; perfect for when you need a workout and when you just want to take in some cool audio and visuals.

Is there a C-Smash VRS trailer?

Yes! There is a C-Smash VRS trailer. Check out the teaser announcement trailer below to catch a glimpse of the VR game in action:

