In addition to the release date, it was further announced that a special Borderlands 4 PlayStation State of Play will take place on 30th April at 2pm PT (10pm BST).

The exact reason why Pitchford almost immediately deleted the video is unclear, but if subsequent speculation is anything to go by, it may have something to do with the GTA 6 release date.

For those unaware of the unwieldy world of game development subsidiaries, Borderlands 4 director Gearbox Software is owned by 2K.

2K themselves are owned by Take-Two Interactive who own, you guessed it, Rockstar Games, developer of GTA 6.

Given the surprise Borderlands release date change and the very hasty deletion of the video, speculation is now rife across social media that the GTA 6 release date announcement is now imminent.

Since the first trailer was released in 2023, Rockstar has stayed silent on the release date, something Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick claims has been done on purpose to build hype.

But for any naysayers believing this to be entirely coincidental, there may be more to this Borderlands theory than is initially apparent.

Although later clarified to be speculation, Insider Gaming CEO Tom Henderson recently noted that Take-Two has their next earnings call on 15th May, and that it would make sense for the company to announce the GTA 6 release date in the weeks leading up to it.

If that really is the case, and the release date announcement is imminent (and more specifically, that it will be around the end of September), then it makes perfect sense for Take-Two to move the release date of another of their most popular properties so as not to clash with Rockstar's behemoth.

That all being said, no matter how many clues there are to piece together, this is all just speculation in the end.

Borderlands 4's initial 23rd September release date also happens to coincide with Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter Marathon.

Could Gearbox have moved the release date so as not to clash with Marathon? While it's unlikely, it's certainly not outside the realms of possibility.

But, if all signs really do point towards a GTA 6 release date announcement soon, then a late-September, early-October release date now seems more likely than ever.

