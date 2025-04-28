But while recent speculation has run rife that the release date is set to be revealed in the next two weeks, the source of said speculation has clarified that he never claimed this was anything more than a prediction.

In the 24th April edition of the Insider Gaming Podcast, the topic of the GTA 6 release date was brought up, with Insider Gaming owner Tom Henderson weighing in.

Citing that Rockstar parent company Take Two's earnings report is set to take place in two weeks' time, Henderson ruminated on whether this could be the perfect time for the announcement.

"If it's coming out this year, we should hear something in the next two weeks," Henderson explained, in a quote that has since been spread far and wide across social media.

What hasn't been shared so widely, however, were the words he spoke immediately afterwards: "That's not a leak or anything like that. That's speculation."

He later explained this further on Twitter (now X), in reply to a post from @GTAVI_Countdown.

"For clarity – I said that we COULD see confirmation of the release date, be that via a new trailer, financial earnings forecasts, or whatever. I have zero knowledge if they will – It was nothing more than speculation."

Although this news was simply Henderson's own prediction and should therefore be taken with a fairly large pinch of salt, his reasoning is not without merit.

As the Insider Gaming team point out, with the next Take Two earnings call taking place on 15th May, announcing the date beforehand makes perfect sense.

This is especially true once you consider that its next earnings call is in August, which would leave quite a short turnaround between release date announcement and the release itself.

That being said, it was recently revealed by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick that it has been a conscious decision to avoid announcing the release date in the interest of maintaining anticipation.

If that really is the case, that short turnaround could be exactly what Rockstar is aiming for, and we really may not see a release date revealed by the time August's earnings call rolls around.

